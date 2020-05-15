Still #TeamAshley! Cara Delevingne spoke out for the first time since her split from Ashley Benson to rush to the Pretty Little Liars alum’s defense after she was spotted with G-Eazy.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” the model, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 14. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Delevingne’s post came hours after Benson, 30, and the “No Limit” rapper, also 30, were seen kissing in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail published a video of the rumored new couple locking lips in the actress’ car on Thursday while picking up take-out food.

Benson and G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) were previously spotted together at the L.A. store Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins on Sunday, May 10. They also teamed up to record a cover of Radiohead’s hit “Creep,” which the hip-hop star released via SoundCloud and YouTube on April 22.

The Spring Breakers star made headlines on Wednesday, May 13, for “liking” an Instagram post about the speculation surrounding her relationship with G-Eazy. The post read, “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 6 that Delevingne and Benson had called it quits on their nearly two-year romance. The former couple were first spotted together in August 2018, when they shared a kiss at Heathrow Airport in London. The notoriously private English star finally confirmed their relationship in June 2019 as they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“She is one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it,” Delevingne said on stage at the TrevorLIVE gala at the time. “She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

A source told Us exclusively in July 2019 that the pair were “madly, madly in love” and had moved in together. The source added at the time, “They are so great. All their friends mix well together. They have never been happier. Their relationship is really healthy.”

Delevingne previously dated singer St. Vincent and actress Michelle Rodriguez, while Benson had an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber’s friend Ryan Good. G-Eazy, for his part, famously dated his “Him & I” collaborator Halsey.