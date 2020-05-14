Ashley Benson Acknowledges Cara Delevingne Split G-Eazy Dating Rumors

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne may have called it quits, but that doesn’t mean the Pretty Little Liars alum has already moved on.

Benson, 30, publicly acknowledged her split from Delevingne, 27, for the first time on Wednesday, May 13, by “liking” an Instagram post about rumors she is now dating G-Eazy.

“Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever,” the post “liked” by Benson reads.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the actress and the model split after nearly two years together. According to an insider, Benson was the one to pull the plug on the relationship.

The Spring Breakers star has since been spotted out with G-Eazy, 30. The twosome, who were seen together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 13, even teamed up to record a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.” The musician shared the cover on his YouTube channel in April.

Benson rarely opens up about her personal life. She and Delevingne, who were first linked in August 2018, didn’t even confirm their romance until they were together for several months.

“Because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” the Carnival Row star told E! News in June 2019 about their decision to finally confirm their relationship. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

A few months later, Delevingne gushed about Benson during an interview with Elle UK.

“I’m just better when I’m in love,” she said in October 2019. “That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

While the former Victoria’s Secret model was missing from Benson’s birthday party in December 2019, Delevingne made it clear that she was still with the Bring It On: In It to Win It actress at the time through a heartfelt birthday tribute.

“There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” Delevingne wrote via Instagram. “It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Benson has previously been linked to Ryan Good, Nat Wolff and her PLL costar Tyler Blackburn. Delevingne, for her part, has dated St. Vincent and Michelle Rodriguez.