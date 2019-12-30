Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Cozy Up During Fun Disneyland Visit





Feeling the magic? Cara Delevingne cozied up with girlfriend Ashley Benson during a fun-filled day spent at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, December 28.

Delevingne, 27, and Benson, 30, visited the Happiest Place on Earth alongside the supermodel’s family following the Christmas holiday. Delevingne’s sister Chloe, she posted photos of the Pretty Little Liars alum bonding with her love’s family via Instagram. The businesswoman, 34, also uploaded an adorable snap of the famous pair posing close together.

“@disneyland you were epic! What amazing memories made for my babies,” Chloe wrote on Saturday. “Ideally I would have stayed a lot longer but shorter legs make harder work apparently! And I’ve never seen anyone happier or more in awe of the new Star Wars Land than @edwardajgrant.”

The couple’s Disneyland trip comes weeks after Delevingne and Benson were plagued with split rumors. On December 9, a hacker posed as the Carnival Row star and posted a cryptic tweet that claimed the fan-favorite couple ‘broke up.” Though Delevingnenever publicly addressed the split rumors and additional questionable tweets that surfaced from her account, Benson shut down the break up speculation when replying to a fan’s inquiry about the matter via Instagram.

The Spring Breakers actress celebrated her 30th birthday in London with pals on December 11, but fans were quick to notice Delevingne’s absence from the gathering. Benson replied to a fan who asked “where’s Cara,” writing: “She has a job.”

While Delevingne missed her love’s early birthday celebration, she honored the Pixels actress with a loving tribute on her actual birthday on December 18. The Instagram update featured several solo shots of Benson alongside photos of the pair together, including a snap of the duo sweetly kissing in a bathtub.

“Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters. It’s you and me which is my favourite,” the British star wrote. “My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.”

Delevingne and Benson first sparked romance rumors after they left Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party together in August 2018. The pair, who Us Weekly confirmed moved in together one year into their relationship, are “madly in love,” a source told Us in July.

“They are so great,” the insider continued. “All their friends mix well together. They have never been happier. Their relationship is really healthy.”