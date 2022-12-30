“I told [the writers] very early on that I didn’t want her to be in the middle of a love triangle. I’ve always been against the love triangle idea,” she told ETalk in November 2022. “As far as the boys went, I had to accept it — but honestly, I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle.”
Finding love at Nevermore? Wednesday introduced fans to several scene-stealing ships in season 1 — and the show's cast has since weighed in on their favorites.
The hit Netflix series, which premiered in November 2022, explored Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as a high school student who is caught between adjusting at school and figuring out who is the monster responsible for several deaths in the nearby town.
Wednesday initially formed a connection with Weathervane barista Tyler (Hunter Doohan). While trying to figure out her love life, the teenager got caught up in a love triangle with Xavier (Percy Hynes White). Meanwhile, certain viewers had their eyes set on a potential romance between Wednesday and her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers).
Ortega admitted that she wasn't thrilled by the abundance of romance surrounding Wednesday in the first season.
"I told [the writers] very early on that I didn’t want her to be in the middle of a love triangle. I’ve always been against the love triangle idea," she told ETalk in November 2022. "As far as the boys went, I had to accept it — but honestly, I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle."
The Scream actress noted that she enjoyed scenes that focused on Wednesday finding her footing at Nevermore. “Someone like Wednesday seems very one tone. But there are a lot of different routes that you could take with someone like her,” she told Netflix's Tudum that same month. "Adding those layers of insecurity or those lived-in qualities that make a teenager a teenager is really interesting."
Ortega continued: “Especially with a character that we’ve never gotten the opportunity to know well enough, because she’s always been the one-liner, off to the side with a funny punchline. To actually have real frustration and uncertainty was really interesting to play and discover.”
Meanwhile, Doohan spent plenty of time trying to break down the interactions between Tyler and Wednesday. The actor recalled unpacking his character's feelings for his love interest before it was revealed that — spoiler alert — Tyler is the killer.
"I think [he was] always playing her. Maybe there's an attraction there and he probably wouldn't admit it," Doohan explained to Entertainment Weekly in December 2022. "But he's filled with so much anger and hatred toward her and her family and all of Nevermore because of what happened to his mom. She was a Hyde and she died because Nevermore doesn't accept them and won't teach them how to control their powers, so I think Tyler's filled with a lot of rage and that's how he justifies his murdering spree."
Hunter Doohan's Insight on Wednesday and Tyler
"One of the trickiest things from Tyler’s perspective was how do you build an attempted love story arc with Wednesday Addams? Because you think of that character as not having much emotion, but Jenna and Tim [Burton] did such an amazing job breaking down her walls with these subtle nuances," he told Pop Culturalist in November 2022. "I learned so much from them."
"She slowly begins to trust him. He finds moments when he’s charmed by her darkness and oddness as opposed to being turned off as everyone else is," he continued. "Then there are also moments where Tyler thinks she’s messing with him so he tries to jab back at her. They end up having more of a banter rather than her putting him down constantly. There’s a lot of that."
Jenna Ortega Addresses Wednesday and Tyler' Connection
In November 2022, Ortega opened up about bringing Wednesday's moments with Tyler to life.
"As far as Tyler goes, I think that that was just kind of an interesting endeavor for her. While she was busy figuring out this monster situation, I think it was just kind of for fun," she told Complex. "I don’t think she really, she meant anything too seriously about it, which is also why being softer with someone when you’re getting to know someone on maybe a slightly less platonic level, you got to show sides of yourself because that makes it more interesting."
"Now that Tyler's off the table, I feel like she's off of boys for a while. I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship," she detailed. "Because I don't think it's shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don't become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling-like relationships. I think that'd be wonderful to see."
Jenna Ortega Weighs In on Wednesday and Enid's Potential
That same month, Ortega joked that Enid was behind the stalker messages that Wednesday received. "Maybe Enid [did it]," she told TV Guide in November 2022. "Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday."
Emma Myers Discusses Wednesday and Enid's Bond
“I think Enid and Wednesday both kind of take from each other. I think they both teach each other very important lessons like Enid teaches Wednesday that she can feel emotions and she can cry and still be a badass and still be strong," Myers shared with HollywoodLife in November 2022. "Wednesday teaches Enid how to stand up for herself and to just be okay with who she is. So I think they really bring out the best in each other, and I think it’s great that they became roommates.”