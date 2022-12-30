Finding love at Nevermore? Wednesday introduced fans to several scene-stealing ships in season 1 — and the show’s cast has since weighed in on their favorites.

The hit Netflix series, which premiered in November 2022, explored Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as a high school student who is caught between adjusting at school and figuring out who is the monster responsible for several deaths in the nearby town.

Wednesday initially formed a connection with Weathervane barista Tyler (Hunter Doohan). While trying to figure out her love life, the teenager got caught up in a love triangle with Xavier (Percy Hynes White). Meanwhile, certain viewers had their eyes set on a potential romance between Wednesday and her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers).

Ortega admitted that she wasn’t thrilled by the abundance of romance surrounding Wednesday in the first season.

“I told [the writers] very early on that I didn’t want her to be in the middle of a love triangle. I’ve always been against the love triangle idea,” she told ETalk in November 2022. “As far as the boys went, I had to accept it — but honestly, I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle.”

The Scream actress noted that she enjoyed scenes that focused on Wednesday finding her footing at Nevermore. “Someone like Wednesday seems very one tone. But there are a lot of different routes that you could take with someone like her,” she told Netflix’s Tudum that same month. “Adding those layers of insecurity or those lived-in qualities that make a teenager a teenager is really interesting.”

Ortega continued: “Especially with a character that we’ve never gotten the opportunity to know well enough, because she’s always been the one-liner, off to the side with a funny punchline. To actually have real frustration and uncertainty was really interesting to play and discover.”

Meanwhile, Doohan spent plenty of time trying to break down the interactions between Tyler and Wednesday. The actor recalled unpacking his character’s feelings for his love interest before it was revealed that — spoiler alert — Tyler is the killer.

“I think [he was] always playing her. Maybe there’s an attraction there and he probably wouldn’t admit it,” Doohan explained to Entertainment Weekly in December 2022. “But he’s filled with so much anger and hatred toward her and her family and all of Nevermore because of what happened to his mom. She was a Hyde and she died because Nevermore doesn’t accept them and won’t teach them how to control their powers, so I think Tyler’s filled with a lot of rage and that’s how he justifies his murdering spree.”

Scroll down to see what the Wednesday cast has said about the show’s biggest ships: