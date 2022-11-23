According to creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, it was important to involve the Yellowjackets star in their version of the story. “We all wanted her in the show,” Gough said in an interview with Gold Derby in November 2022. “[Director] Tim [Burton] had worked with her in Sleepy Hollow. Miles and I wanted to honor those ’90s movies and thought if we could get her in the show that would be real cool.”
The screenwriter continued: “She really loved that this was a chapter that hadn’t been told before. It wasn’t watching a version of what she had done again. When she jumped in it kind of gave the show the stamp of approval that you’re always hoping for.”
The collaborators also praised Jenna Ortega‘s original approach to the lead character.
“It’s all about her. When we sat with Tim the three of us agreed, unless we find the right Wednesday there’s no show. The search for Wednesday was our primary focus for months and we saw hundreds of actresses. Even though Jenna was on our radar almost immediately, we really wanted to do a deep dive,” Millar detailed at the time. “When she read the scene, it was just like magic. So, we called Tim and said, ‘We think we’ve found her.’ So, we met with her together. She just possessed the role. She was not only visually perfect, but she had the right attitude, the right intelligence.”
Gough noted that their version of Wednesday would hint at her past origins. “For us, it was showing Wednesday as a teenager, showing her in boarding school, away from her family, but a boarding school that still had that sort of Addams vibe,” the producer shared with Nerds of Color one month prior. “She’s a young woman who likes who she is, knows who she is, and says what she wants. She’s very much a truth-teller and I think that’s something that’s important to put out there today.”
Scroll on for a full breakdown of how Wednesday gives credit to the Addams Family films:
Credit: Netflix; Shutterstock
Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 1 of Wednesday.
It is all between the lines. Netflix's Wednesday spinoff series may not be a direct follow-up to the Addams Family films — but the show seems to pay tribute to the movies in its own way.
The series, which premiered in November 2022, explores a coming-of-age mystery that focuses on Wednesday Addams as she attempts to master her psychic powers, solve a killing spree in town and adjust to life at a new school.
Fans of The Addams Family and its subsequent sequel, Addams Family Values, were pleasantly surprised by Christina Ricci's addition to the cast. The actress previously brought Wednesday Addams to life in the '90s.
Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock
Wednesday and Pugsley's Introduction
The show: In the pilot, viewers are introduced to the siblings when Wednesday rescues Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) after bullies tie him up with an apple in his mouth. This causes Wednesday to seek out the jocks who went after her brother and send piranhas their way.
The show: During the Rave'N dance, several kids prank the students at Nevermore Academy by making it rain red paint. Wednesday notes that the blood isn't actually from a pig while the other attendees run away in fear.
The films: In the first Addams Family move, Pugsley and Wednesday plan a surprise for their elementary school's talent show which includes fake blood spilling from them on stage.
The films:The Addams Family explored the patriarch's love for swords — which the Netflix series hinted at with its Gomez-centric episode.
Credit: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
A Hint at Morticia Addams' Past
The show: While visiting Garrett Gates' grave, Morticia removes a rose from its stem and throws the remains.
The films: The spinoff series seemingly hinted at one of Morticia's (Anjelica Huston) scenes in her greenhouse in Addams Family where she cuts off her roses.
Credit: Netflix/YouTube
A Reference to Wednesday's Fate
The show: During the finale, Joseph Crackstone (William Houston) is resurrected and he stabs Wednesday for her ancestor Goodie Addams' actions. Wednesday also later protects Xavier (Percy Hynes White) by taking an arrow for him.
The films: While playing around in her home, Wednesday gets fake stabbed by Pugsley while Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) watches them.
The show: The backstory of Goodie Addams goes back to the days of the Pilgrims — which is a huge selling point in Jericho. Wednesday's connection to Crackstone and his era helps connect all the dots in the finale and might continue to play a part in future seasons.
The films:Addams Family Values turns the history of Thanksgiving on its head with Wednesday's performance during the play. The Netflix series seemingly took inspiration from the films to inspire their word building.
The show: Wednesday secretly gets revenge on Crackstone by burning a statue of him in the middle of Jericho. The student, who gets help from Thing (Victor Dorobantu), happily plays the cello as everyone else freaks out because of the fire.
The films: In the Addams Family sequel, Wednesday deceives the counselors with her performance during the Thanksgiving play. With help from the other outcast campers, Wednesday captures Amanda (Mercedes McNab), Gary (Peter MacNicol) and Becky (Christine Baranski) and the camp is set on fire.
The show: In an attempt to gain the upper hand with Bianca (Joy Sunday), Wednesday agrees to help Enid (Emma Myers) win the Poe Cup. Their victory comes after their house manages to take their canoe through the lake and back safely.
The films: During Addams Family Values, Wednesday heads off in a canoe with Joel (David Krumholtz) after creating a spectacle with the camp's play.