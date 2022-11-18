“I cut my hair, and it’s black, and mannerism-wise, speaking cadence-wise, expression-wise, I’m trying to pull from a different toolbox this time around. I think it’s a surprise to the audience, but myself as well,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022. “I’ve never felt so much pressure on a job, and I’m trying to keep my cool.”
Ortega later opened up about getting to work on her own iteration of Wednesday. “She’s already been played to perfection in the past so there’s nothing I can do to better,” she told Extra in March 2022. “I’ve really worked on not ripping anybody off and kind of creating my own thing.”
The California native continued: “And the thing about this Wednesday is because it is an eight-hour-long series, we’ve never spent so much time with her before. She’s always been the one-liner and, you know, the one-off. So it’s really interesting getting to know her to create more dimension to her as an individual but also giving an emotional arc for a character that doesn’t really have any emotion.”
Ortega recalled an example of Burton’s “detailed-oriented” approach to her transformation, adding, “I have these bangs on my hair, on my head, and the first day of filming, he spent 10 minutes with the hairdresser’s comb plucking each and every strand until it looked the way he wanted it to look, and then he hair sprayed it like crazy.”
Scroll down to see what the stars of Wednesday look like in real life:
Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix
‘Wednesday’ Cast: What the Stars of the Netflix Series Look Like in Real Life
Bringing a role to life. Netflix's Wednesday put a lot of work into creating Nevermore Academy — which includes transforming the show's actors into completely different people.
The supernatural series, which premieres in November 2022, introduces a coming-of-age mystery that focuses on Wednesday Addams as she attempts to master her psychic powers, solve a killing spree in town and adjust to life at a new school.
Wednesday, which includes several episodes directed by Tim Burton, is based on the character originally introduced in The Addams Family cartoons. The concept later was adapted into a TV series, several feature films and a live musical adaption. (It has since been rebooted in several different mediums.)
According to Jenna Ortega, bringing the iconic role to life included the "most physical transformation" she has ever gone through.
Christina Ricci, who previously played Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family and its subsequent sequel, Addams Family Values, hinted at the different role she got to play in the series. “It was super fun. I was really excited to work with Tim again,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. "Jenna is so amazing and so good in this part and was so great to work with. And so it was really lovely.”
Credit: Matthias Clamer/Netflix; ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock
Jenna Ortega
The actress, who will be playing the lead role of the gothic Wednesday, rose to fame after starring in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle and Elena of Avalor. Ortega also appeared in Jane the Virgin, You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, X, The Fallout and she is currently leading the new Scream cast.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix; Startraks
Luis Guzmán
Before taking on Gomez Addams following Raul Julia and Tim Curry's respective portrayals, the Puerto Rico native scored roles in Boogie Nights, Out of Sight, Traffic and the Hard Way. On the small screen, Guzmán has appeared in Oz, Narcos, Code Black and The Resort.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix; John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Zeta-Jones will be playing Morticia Addams, who was previously brought to life by Carolyn Jones, Anjelica Huston, Bebe Neuwirth and more. The Academy Award winner previously worked alongside her onscreen husband Guzmán in Traffic. She also starred in Chicago, Ocean's Twelve, No Reservations and the TV series Feud: Bette & Joan.
The creator of Portlandia surprised fans when he was announced in the role of Uncle Fester. Armisen, who shaved his head for Wednesday, is well known for his involvement with Documentary Now!, Moonbase 8 and Los Espookys. The comedian has also acted in 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl, Broad City, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Difficult People.
The Mississippi native was married to Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004. He later tied the knot with Elisabeth Mossin 2009 and they called it quits two years later. From 2014 to 2022, Armisen was in a longterm relationship with Natasha Lyonne.
Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix; Courtesy of Emma Myers/Instagram
Emma Myers
In the upcoming Netflix series, Myers will play Wednesday's new friend at Nevermore Academy named Enid Sinclair. Ahead of this role, she appeared in Girl in the Basement, A Tase of Christmas and The Baker and the Beauty.
The British actress will portray Larissa Weems in the upcoming Netflix series. Christie is best known for playing Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in Star Wars. She also appeared in The Sandman and will star in season 2 of Severance.
The Emmy nominee has been married to Giles Deacon since 2013.
Viewers may also remember the California native from her roles in Casper, Now and Then, Sleepy Hollow, Penelope and The Matrix Resurrections. On the small screen, Ricci delivered scene-stealing performances in Pan Am, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and as Misty in Showtime's Yellowjackets.
The Golden Globe nominee shares a son with ex-husband James Heerdegen. In December 2021, Ricci welcomed a daughter with husband Mark Hampton.
Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix; Courtesy of Hunter Doohan/Instagram
Hunter Doohan
Before booking the role of Tyler, Doohan appeared in Your Honor, Truth Be Told, What/If and Schooled.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Joy Sunday
The New York native, who plays Bianca, has appeared in Carol's Second Act, MacGyver, Good Trouble and Dear White People. Sunday has also producer several short films and transitioned into audiobook narration as well.
Before booking the role of Xavier, White appeared in Murdoch Mysteries, Between, The Gifted and Pretty Hard Cases. On the big screen, the Canada native booked roles in A Christmas Horror Story, Edge of Winter, Our House, Age of Summer and I Like Movies.