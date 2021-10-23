Blast from the past! Viewers once had to wait for a sequel or the continuation of a series in order to get another glimpse of their favorite characters, but thanks to social media, many celebrities are giving their fans just what they want to see by bringing their classic performances back to life.

Many actors will take any excuse to revisit their favorite characters. Some are celebrating a milestone, like when Reese Witherspoon recreated the infamous “Bend and Snap” for the 15th anniversary of Legally Blonde in 2016. Others have tried to bring attention to a good cause, such as the cast of New Girl, who reunited to encourage fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Not only did the New Girl cast try to get fans to vote, but so did the women of One Tree Hill. Nearly 10 years after the One Tree Hill series finale aired in 2012, former costars stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz reunited on Zoom to help make a difference on #registerafriend day.

In July 2020, the three women joined the Zoom call as their respective characters – Brooke (Bush), Haley (Lenz) and Peyton (Burton) – to catch up and keep their fans updated on what they have been missing these last eight years. Haley was in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, stressed about her kids coloring on the walls, while Peyton mentioned that she has a school board meeting. Brooke, for her part, was working on a campaign and even showed off the button she gave out to her classmates when she was running for student council president in high school.

“It’s Register a Friend Day, I just had to check! I didn’t want to shame anyone, but, you know, friends don’t let friends not vote,” Bush said in character.

Rolling with the times, celebs are hopping on the popular social media platform TikTok and bringing their iconic roles with them. Longtime fans are quick to “like” and comment on the quick, 60-second recreations of classic scenes they can watch on repeat. When Drew Barrymore donned her pink prom dress and braces to bring back Josie Grossie from the hit ‘90s romantic comedy Never Been Kissed in August 2020, she applied the awkward teen’s dance moves, gestures and responses to a modern trend on TikTok.

Scroll down to see more celebs who have recreated their most beloved roles.