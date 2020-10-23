Drew Barrymore brought her Scream character back from the dead in a hilarious new sketch on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During the Thursday, October 22, episode of her daytime talk show, the 45-year-old actress revisited her classic role from the 1996 horror film. Though Casey Becker didn’t make it beyond the first 15 minutes of the movie, Barrymore wondered what the short-lived character’s world would be like in the year 2020.

In a 30-second sketch, Barrymore dons a white sweater and a blonde bob wig, channeling Casey’s iconic look. When Ghostface tries to reach her on a cell phone, she ignores the call.

“Casey, it’s that time of year … where I have to kill you!!,” the killer writes in a text message alongside four ghost emojis. “Casey, come on, pick up! I come in peace lol.”

Instead of answering the messages, Casey places her phone in her purse and carries on with her life, unbothered.

The 1996 slasher flick starred David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Liev Schreiber and more — and spawned three successful sequels. In July, Cox, 56, confirmed that she would be returning for the franchise’s upcoming fifth installment, which is expected to hit theaters in 2022.

More than 20 years later, fans still fawn over the Scream franchise’s game-changing twists. While Barrymore was originally approached for the first film’s lead role, she revealed earlier this year that she wanted to break the genre’s rules.

“In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was going to be slugging through at the end, but was going to creak by and make it,” she said during an August episode of Hot Ones. “What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away. I asked if I could be Casey Becker so we would establish this rule does not apply in this film.”

From the very beginning, the Santa Clarita Diet alum knew the movie would be a major hit. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2011, Barrymore said she “went bananas” over late director Wes Craven‘s vision.

“I just read the script one night at my house and I just said, ‘Oh my God, there hasn’t been anything like this for so long,'” she recalled. “I loved that it actually got tongue-in-cheeky but it was still scary and it was this great game that sort of described genres and revived them at the same time and redefined them all in one script.”

Barrymore will host a live viewing party of Scream for an all-new “Drew’s Movie Nite” on CBS on Sunday, October 25, at 9 p.m. ET.