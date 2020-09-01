Ready for a good scare? The Scream franchise is gearing up to release a fifth film in the near future.

After late director Wes Craven’s first-ever Scream movie arrived in 1996, it became a sleeper hit that drew in $173 million at the worldwide box office. Its success led to the creation of three sequels in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

Eight years after Scream 4, Spyglass Media Group secured the rights to develop another Scream film. It was later announced in March 2020 that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, both of whom directed the 2019 horror movie Ready or Not, would direct the fifth flick. Kevin Williamson, who created and wrote the original film, will also return as an executive producer.

Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott, is hesitant about returning to the franchise since Craven wouldn’t be overseeing the project due to his 2015 death.

“I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn’t certain that I would want to do that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020. “But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors [Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett] of the new one. They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented.”

That said, the Party of Five alum has yet to officially join the fifth film. “They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films,” she continued. “They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful. I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we’ll see.”

The fifth installment will also reunite onscreen love interests Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who married in real life in 1999 but split in 2010. Now, they coparent daughter Coco.

“We coparent, so we’re in touch quite a bit. It’s great. But we always love working together,” the Never Been Kissed actor told Entertainment Tonight in August 2020. “She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at. … Costarring’s the easy part.”

As more updates continue to come in, check out the gallery below to learn everything there is to know about Scream 5.