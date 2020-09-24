Not her area of expertise. Drew Barrymore got real about her experience on the dating app Raya and the mishaps that happened along the way.

A fan asked the actress, 45, during the Wednesday, September 23, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen if she saw fellow celebs venturing into online dating during her foray. “Oh yes, I did. I mean, it’s not really fun to not say who they were but a lot of them,” she explained. “It was like looking through an Us Weekly.”

Barrymore did not hold back when reflecting on her trials with the app either. “I did terribly too,” she confessed. “I got stood up, and I didn’t match with anyone. And my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, ‘You should try it. You will do great.’ It was a car wreck.”

However, the Drew Barrymore Show host took away some positives. “But, you know, I love being able to be in the conversation, I have to say. Like, I definitely had fun with it,” she noted. “And I’ve always wanted to go on a blind date, but my life got in the way of that, so I thought, like, online dating might satiate that desire. And no, it was a real wake-up call. But it was fun, and yes, there were lots of exciting people.”

When pressed by host Andy Cohen about whether it was a star who skipped out on the date, she replied: “I got stood up by a guy who owned a restaurant.”

Barrymore was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She shares daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with Kopelman, 42.

The Charlie’s Angels star hinted earlier this month that she is fed up with the dating game. “I think I’m there and have been there for the last five years,” she said on her talk show of swearing off men. “Listen, I’m not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open my … I just don’t … I can’t fit it in!”