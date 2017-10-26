Whether you prefer a young girl possessed by the devil or a clown in a sewer, now is the perfect time to hunker down for the weekend and watch some of your favorite scary movies. While it is incredibly difficult to pick a list everyone can agree on, Us Weekly is rounding up our top 10 favorites scary movies just in time for Halloween.

Check out Us’ top 10 list – and rewatch their trailers! – below:

Halloween (1978):

This 1978 slasher flick was Jamie Lee Curtis’ film debut. Set in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, we meet Michael Myers, the now infamous character that has surely haunted all of our dreams. He’s gone on to become of the most popular costumes on October 31.

The Shining (1980):

You’ll never be able to hear the phrase “Here’s Johnny” the same way again — thanks to the brilliance of Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance in this horror film directed by Stanley Kubrick. The film is based on the hit 1997 novel of the same name written by the king of horror himself, Stephen King.

The Exorcist (1973):

Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair star in this supernatural horror film adapted by William Peter Blatty from his 1971 novel. Released the day after Christmas in 1973, this movie went on to have a significant impact on pop culture. After many notable directors turned the project down, it went on to be directed by Academy Award winner William Friedkin.

Scream (1996):

This Wes Craven-directed scary movie starred familiar faces Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Rose McGowan and Neve Campbell. The film combined comedy and horror and spawned a series of sequels.

Psycho (1960):

The Alfred Hitchcock classic changed the game for the horror genre in the film industry. Starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, this film made everyone scared to take a shower.

It (2017):

Based on the 1986 Stephen King novel of the same name, It has been satirized on SNL and will prove to be one of the biggest Halloween costumes for 2017. The supernatural horror film raked in $123 million at the box office in it’s opening weekend.

The Blair Witch Project (1999):

This late ’90s flick only had a budget of $60,000, but overtime has gone on to make more than $248 million dollars worldwide. The close up “selfie” video of scared eyes and a runny nose has definitely become a mainstay in motion picture history.

The Conjuring (2013):

A farmhouse blanketed in fog, paranormal investigators and a family terrorized by a haunting presence all add up to the perfect scary movie. Based on a true story, this 2013 film stars Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor and Vera Farmiga.

A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010):

Whether you prefer the original 1984 film or this remake starring Rooney Mara and Kellan Lutz, A Nightmare on Elm Street is a must-watch in October. Complete with his burnt face and razor sharp claws, Freddy Krueger has become one of the most popular scary Halloween costumes of all time.

Saw (2004):

Waking up and not knowing where you are can be a scary feeling, but not scarier than waking up in a room and realizing you’re a pawn in a deadly game being controlled by a serial killer. What would you do to stay alive?

