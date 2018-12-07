Bonnie Hunt, who plays an inspector on Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, does some self-investigation for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the actress.

1. I always have a jigsaw puzzle in progress, usually completed by friends stopping by the house.

2. In college, I was an oncology nurse while working as an actor at Chicago’s Second City theater at night.

3. I have three brothers and three sisters; [we’re] all lifelong Chicago Cubs fans.

4. I’ve had dogs by the names of PT109, Whiskey, Happy, Buddy, Lacey and Charlie.

5. I volunteer as an advocate for newly diagnosed cancer patients.

6. I improvised the line “We’re walking, we’re walking, and we’re stopping” as the tour guide in the [1993] movie Dave.

7. I cowrote, costarred in and directed MGM’s romantic comedy Return to Me [from 2000].

8. I’m allergic to the chemicals in perfume and colognes.

9. My most frequent brag is pointing out the plaque dedicated [to me] at the Casa Colina hospital that reads: “BONNIE HUNT – Movie Star, Director, Producer, Writer, Entrepreneur and Media Innovator … but always a Nurse.”

10. When I was a teen, my mom saved every dime to buy tickets for my siblings and me to see Elvis live!

11. I wake each day to a playlist of my favorite music. I believe music is healing.

12. I’m a huge Bruno Mars fan. I’ve been to see him live a few times.

13. Brad Paisley taught me how to fly fish.

14. I have a signal of how my window shades are set so my neighbor knows when [the] coffee’s ready.

15. In high school I worked at a Dairy Queen. I could prepare a Peanut Buster Parfait in 25 seconds.

16. I’ve been working with my dear friend Kathy Giusti, the founder of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, for almost two decades.

17. My all-time favorite TV shows as a child included The Rockford Files and Columbo.

18. I was featured in the neighborhood newspaper as a teen for breaking the record for most hours volunteered as a candy striper.

19. My most frequent vacation spot is Italy.

20. I designed furniture in my home.

21. I would love to have a second career as an interior designer.

22. I take a daily walk on the beach and collect heart-shaped rocks.

23. [When] I worked in a nursing home, I would cover the soles of my shoes with metal thumbtacks so I could tap dance for the patients.

24. My favorite memory of walking to grade school in the blistering Chicago winter is of my mom preparing hard-boiled eggs for us to carry in our mittens to keep our hands warm, then to eat for breakfast.

25. The advice “never fear failure” gave me the confidence to become the first woman in television to single-handedly create, write and star in prime-time sitcom The Building.

Escape at Dannemora airs on Showtime, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

