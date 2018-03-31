Alyson Stoner Shares Emotional Story of Falling in Love With a Woman

Keepin’ it real. Alyson Stoner shared a moving essay about falling in love with a woman who “changed everything” she knew about herself as a “woman, human being and performer.”

The Cheaper by the Dozen star, 24, detailed her experience in a story for Teen Vogue, published on Friday, March 30, where she revealed the person she fell for was a dance instructor whose class she once took. During the class, Stoner found herself experiencing feelings she never felt before.

“She walked toward me to correct my form. My heart raced wildly and my body grew hot,” Stoner wrote. “Was I breathing heavily from being out of shape? Her smile was the most electrifying thing I’d ever seen.”

Following the class, Stoner texted her mother and best friend and confided in them that she knew that the instructor was going to be in her life “for a very long time.” The pair struck up a friendship where they got to know each other, and the Step Up actress found herself fantasizing in a way she had never done with a guy. After some time exchanging texts, the woman and Stoner “vented and supported each other. Then cuddled. Then kissed and kissed some more,” with the friendship turning into a full-blown relationship.

Coming to terms with her sexuality, Stoner revealed she spent years in therapy trying to pinpoint why she was attracted to the woman because she had “internalized some of the harmful beliefs and misconceptions about LGBTQ people and identities.” She also shared other reasons, including her faith and being told her career would be ruined if she “came out,” that held her back from living her truth. In the piece, Stoner recounted how her feelings persevered through various instances of doubt. The experience compelled her to share her story so that others struggling with the same emotions know they aren’t alone.

The former backup dancer sweetly ended the essay by encouraging fans to dare to be themselves and described the woman she fell in love with as someone who “messed up everything in the best way possible, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

An emotional Stoner took to Instagram on Friday to announce her new single “When It’s Right” — which was inspired by the person she fell for — is now available, saying, “Happy Release Day! My song ‘When It’s Right’ is finally out, and I’m a little emotional because my article with Teen Vogue is out,” she paused, while fighting back tears. “And…I’m out.”

