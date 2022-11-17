Calling all ghosts and ghouls! The Wednesday premiere was a fashionably frightening affair.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Christina Ricci and more stars donned spooky looks to celebrate the Netflix series’ debut in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 16.

Ortega, 20, who portrays Wednesday Addams in the upcoming show, donned a black lace dress by Versace. The floor-length number featured cutouts at the bodice and a crinkled skirt. The You actress paired the look with a black mesh veil, giving her ensemble the perfect goth glam edge.

Ortega explained her choice of accessory to Entertainment Tonight, sharing: “I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out of it … I think [Wednesday] would appreciate the veil.”

She also donned smoky eye makeup, a soft pink lip and dark nail polish.

Ricci, 42, for her part, sparkled onto the red carpet in a sequin dress by Rodarte. The glistening gown featured a ruffled construction and was adorned with a metallic spider web at the center. The California native complemented the ensemble with deep purple lipstick and a sleek updo. She accessorized with metallic rings and diamond earrings. Ricci stars in the project as Marilyn Thornhill and famously played Wednesday in the 1991 comedy The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.

Zeta-Jones, 53, meanwhile, wowed in plunging design by Maticevski. The figure-hugging getup was equipped with a daring neckline and a mermaid-like skirt.

According to the synopsis, Wednesday, which arrives on Netflix on November 23, follows Ortega’s character — a “smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside” young girl who “investigates a murder spree while making new friends” at Nevermore Academy.

Zeta-Jones stars as Wednesday’s mother, Morticia Addams. Luis Guzmán landed the role of her father, Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez will play Wednesday’s younger brother, Pugsley.

The Addams Family story has been a fan-favorite for years. The saga began with the 1964 TV series, which followed the wealthy brood and their obsession with everything grim. The show was based on the cartoon created by Charles Addams. His comics appeared in the New Yorker for a 50-year period.

While it’s been widely assumed that the relatives are zombies or vampires — they are in fact just a group of quirky humans, who live in an eerie and gloomy mansion adjacent to a cemetery.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the premiere: