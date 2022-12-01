Taking a twisted turn. Netflix’s Wednesday introduced viewers to a new version of Wednesday Addams — and her story is only getting started.

The series, which premiered in November 2022, explores the iconic character (Jenna Ortega) as she attempts to master her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy while dealing with a killing spree at the hands of a mysterious monster.

Ahead of the show’s debut, Christina Ricci surprised fans when she confirmed her involvement in the show. (The actress rose to stardom after appearing in the ’90s films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.)

“I was really excited to work with Tim [Burton] again,” the Yellowjackets star exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, referring to the show’s director and executive producer. “Jenna is so amazing and so good in this part and was so great to work with. And so it was really lovely.”

During the first season, it was revealed that Ricci’s character Marilyn Thornhill was actually Laurel Gates. The teacher decided to seek revenge on Nevermore Academy after her entire family died following their own attempts to take down outcasts.

At the time, creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough opened up about how they mapped out the rest of the series. “For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally,” they explained to Variety.

The pair also addressed the overwhelming support from new and old fans, saying, “That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. We certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”

According to the writing duo, a potential second season would focus more on Wednesday’s growth as a character.

“The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray,” Gough told TVLine that same month. “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Wednesday’s potential second season: