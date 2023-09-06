Heartstopper fans can’t wait to say “hi” to season 3, and the cast and crew are already hard at work on new episodes.

The Emmy-winning Netflix series follows openly gay teen Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as he befriends rugby jock Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). They quickly fall head over heels for each other as Nick realizes he is “bisexual, actually.” Season 2, which premiered in August 2023, ended on a melancholy note.

After prom, Charlie opened up to Nick about his disordered eating and his past self-harm. They expressed how much they cared for each other, but they stopped just short of saying those three little words. Fans can expect a resolution for that little cliffhanger and more in Heartstopper season 3.

When Will Heartstopper Season 3 Premiere?

There hasn’t been any release date news, but the previous seasons debuted in June 2022 and August 2023. A summer release seems likely but has not been confirmed.

Will Heartstopper Season 3 Be Delayed by Strikes?

While American unions are on strike, British ones are not. Heartstopper is not expected to be delayed and creator Alice Oseman has been writing new episodes.

What Is the Heartstopper Season 3 Premiere Titled?

The official Heartstopper Instagram revealed in September 2023 that the premiere will be titled “Love.” The episode is expected to deal with Nick and Charlie being on the verge of saying “I love you.”

“People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics,” Oseman told Tudum in August 2023. “I think [Season 2’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

Who Is in the Heartstopper Season 3 Cast?

While the official cast list hasn’t been released, Locke and Connor are expected to return as the leads. However, Sebastian Croft‘s character, Ben, will not appear in the new season.

In a powerful season 2 scene, Charlie refused to forgive Ben, who had bullied and assaulted him. Ben revealed he was switching schools for Sixth Form.

“Ben’s role in Heartstopper is now complete. … I am so proud and honored that Sebastian has been a part of Heartstopper,” Oseman told Tudum. “I know that he’ll go on to do incredible things, and I will be cheering from the sidelines all the way.”

What Will Heartstopper Season 3 Cover?

As the finale indicated, Charlie’s eating disorder and self-harm will be a big focus moving forward. “In season 2, we started to explore mental health in a big way, and I think it’s pretty obvious from the way we leave the season that is going to be a big element of season 3,” Oseman told Metro in August 2023. “We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.”

While Heartstopper is based on Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name, the showrunner is excited to continue expanding her story — so even readers don’t know everything that’s coming.

“I’m always very committed to preserving what is in the comics and making sure all the big, exciting moments are in the show, but honestly, there is just so much extra space around that to do whatever we want,” Oseman told Entertainment Weekly in 2023. “Now that we’ve got seasons 1 and 2, we’ve had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen. There’s so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in season 3. I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing. In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it’s quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show.”