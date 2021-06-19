Happily ever after! Brianne Howey, Scott Porter and more Ginny & Georgia actors explore romance in the Netflix show — but many cast members have also found love off screen.

Howey is engaged to long-term boyfriend Matt Ziering, but the twosome had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We met about five plus years ago, a little more than five years ago,” Howey told Los Angeles Magazine in January 2021. “We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in LA.”

Ziering added: “Wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we’re here!”

The couple went on to explain that they were supposed to get married in October 2020, but COVID-19 got in the way.

“We needed to postpone,” Howey revealed in the video interview.

Ziering continued: “Hopefully we’ll get married this year. In 2021!”

In the meantime, the Exorcist alum gushed about the other big step that the couple managed to make. “Instead of a wedding in 2020, we got a puppy!” she said at the time.

Howey’s onscreen love interest Porter has also opened up about his marriage to wife Kelsey Mayfield over the years. The pair met when Porter was filming Friday Night Lights and Mayfield was a student and cheerleader at the University of Texas at Austin. They tied the knot in April 2013 in Texas, but they still struggled with having a relationship that was long distance.

“We have these huge patches of not being able to be together,” Porter exclusively told Us Weekly of adjusting to married life three months later. “We do what we call TV dates where we both get on iChat. I’ve got a Slingbox, which allows me to control my cable box at home from anywhere in the world on my laptop through an internet connection. I’ll put on a show that we love to watch together.”

The Nebraska native recently shared how filming CW’s Hart of Dixie from 2011 to 2015 helped his relationship.

“Hart of Dixie came along at a time when my wife and I were getting ready to be married and getting ready to start a family and that lightness, that airiness that show had was something that I was really just ready for and so thankful for,” he told Us in February 2021.

Porter continues to offer fans a glimpse at his marriage, often posting sweet messages to his wife on social media.

“8 years ago today we joined as one, @kiwiporter. Thank you for finding me, fixing me, supporting me, forgiving me, fighting with me, standing by me, building with me, creating with me, teaching me, sharing life with me, forging a path for me, and most of all, loving me,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “Thank you for sharing your strength, your beauty, your intelligence, your generous spirit, your light, your creativity, your passion, your grace, and your soul with me. Your gifts and light are boundless and I am amazed by you daily.”

He continued: “I am not a perfect man but you have made me better. Marriage isn’t always perfect, and life isn’t always easy, but you strive and fight fiercely everyday for our love and our family. I am so impressed by you at all times. My luck is not lost on me. Today I say thank you for all of it, thank you for marrying me, thank you for allowing me to stand with you in life. I love you. Happy Anniversary, baby!!”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Ginny & Georgia cast and their love lives: