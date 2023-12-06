Virgin River fans can expect a lot more romance and fun when the show returns for season 6.

“I think my intention was never to have subsequent seasons match the intensity of season five,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023. “I would say that going into season 6, my intention is to have it feel lighter, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be complicated with the signature Virgin River twists and turns.”

Smith noted that “leaning more into the romance of the series” is also one thing he’s “excited” to prioritize as well: “Just giving the “fans what they want,” he said.

Virgin River premiered in 2017 on Netflix and followed Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) after she moved to a small California town while mourning the loss of her husband. For the five subsequent seasons, viewers have watched the character fall in love, get engaged, face a pregnancy loss and discover the identity of her biological father. The rest of the town, meanwhile, has dealt with surprise pregnancies, natural disasters and a massive drug ring — something Smith said will take a backseat for season 6.

Related: Breaking Down Virgin River’s Season 5 Holiday Episodes: Mel’s Father, Jack’s Fam... It’s time to celebrate the holidays in Virgin River — and while things may be happier, there’s still plenty of drama to go around. Warning: Spoilers below for Virgin River season 5 part 2. Virgin River premiered in 2019 and follows nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she seeks a fresh start after the […]

“I think probably moving forward, the drug story engines will kind of fall to the wayside a little bit, which always did feel more extreme,” he explained to THR. “I appreciate it, especially in the first season. … But it did feel like it was starting to overtake the show a little bit, and when you’re dealing with bigger physical stakes like that.”

Smith, who took over as showrunner from Sue Tenney before season 5, explained that he never had the “intention” of making sure season 6 matched the “intensity” of the ones before it. Instead, he hopes to explore more of Mel and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) romance, deal with Jack’s PTSD, learn more about Doc’s (Tim Matheson) prognosis and see where the romantic future lies for the rest of Virgin River’s major players.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Virgin River season 6:

When Does Production on ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Start?

The first half of season 6’s scripts were completed when the WGA went on strike in May 2023. Now that the strike has ended, Smith told Deadline that the writers are crafting the back half of the season and production is set to begin in early 2024.

Breckenridge, meanwhile, told Deadline she’s “been hearing” that filming will start in the spring “as the Vancouver weather allows.” (Virgin River films in Vancouver, Canada.)

Where Can You Watch ‘Virgin River’ Season 6?

Season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix, where the first five seasons are currently streaming.

When Will ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Be Released?

No release day for season 6 has been announced.

Who Is Returning for ‘Virgin River’ Season 6?

While the official cast list hasn’t been released, season 5 story lines left big cliffhangers for Breckenridge’s Mel, Matheson’s Doc, Colin Lawrence’s Preacher and Benjamin Hollingsworth’s Brady, leading fans to believe those actors will reprise their roles.

Smith also teased “more Mel and Jack” for season 6, which promises Henderson’s return, as well as more on Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny’s (Kai Bradbury) pregnancy.

Other main characters likely to return are Hope (Annette O’Toole), Brie (Zibby Allen), Mike (Marco Grazzini), Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) and Muriel (Teryl Rothery).

Related: Breaking Down Those *Wild* ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Cliffhangers Virgin River season 5 part 1 introduced brand new bombshells for its characters — but not before answering season 4’s biggest cliffhangers. Warning: Spoilers below for Virgin River season 5 part 1. “There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up all of them. I didn’t want anything to […]

Will There be a Time Jump for ‘Virgin River’ Season 6?

While the Netflix series is known for its drawn-out story lines — Charmaine was pregnant for four seasons! — Smith told Deadline that season 6 will open with a time jump.

“I don’t know exactly how many months but it won’t be a direct pickup from the holidays,” he explained, referencing season 5’s Christmas Day finale.