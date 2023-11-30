It’s time to celebrate the holidays in Virgin River — and while things may be happier, there’s still plenty of drama to go around.

Warning: Spoilers below for Virgin River season 5 part 2.

Virgin River premiered in 2019 and follows nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she seeks a fresh start after the death of her husband. Moving on a whim from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town, she’s surprised by what — and who — she finds.

After Netflix dropped part 1 of season 5 in September, the streaming service released season 5’s second half on Wednesday, November 29, bringing viewers back in for two additional Christmas-themed episodes of the hit romantic drama.

Related: Breaking Down Those *Wild* ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Cliffhangers Virgin River season 5 part 1 introduced brand new bombshells for its characters — but not before answering season 4’s biggest cliffhangers. Warning: Spoilers below for Virgin River season 5 part 1. “There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up all of them. I didn’t want anything to […]

While fans can certainly expect a lighter tone throughout part 2 of season 5, the holidays are easier on some characters than others. Martin Henderson, in particular, gets to portray a less burdened side of Jack, who is on a quest to help Mel find her biological father while simultaneously trying to reunite his estranged parents for the holidays.

Elsewhere, babies are born, pregnancies are revealed, relationships continue to flourish and even past flames flicker once again. In true Virgin River fashion, however, things can only be joyful for so long.

Keep scrolling for all the twists, turns and cliffhangers on Virgin River season 5 part 2:

Mel Meets Her Dad

After connecting the dots alongside Jack, Mel tracks down her father, whose name is revealed to be Everett Reid, to his cabin in Virgin River. Things go awry, however, when he claims he’s not the man she’s looking for despite owning the same trophy Mel saw her father holding in an old photograph.

By episode 12’s end, the man shows up at Mel’s home to confess his true identity.

Charmaine Finally Gives Birth

Charmaine (Lauren Hammersly) shows up at the clinic with contractions. After her water breaks, Mel delivers her twins — but not before she discovers that Calvin (David Cubitt) is their biological father.

Brie and Dan Still Have Sparks

When Mike (Marco Grazzini) is called to work, Brie (Zibby Allen) runs into ex-boyfriend Dan (Ben Hollingsworth) at the town’s holiday talent show. The twosome have an emotionally charged conversation about their new relationships while discussing the more awkward elements of their breakup.

The exes meet again a few days later and confess how hard it is to watch each other move on. They realize they are standing under mistletoe seconds before getting interrupted by Jack, but their longing looks hint their romantic story may not be over yet.

Lizzie’s Mom Finds Discovers Her Daughter Is Pregnant

Lizzie’s (Sarah Dugdale) mom Deidre (Debbie Podowski) accidentally overhears that she and Denny (Kai Bradbury) are expecting a child together. While she’s hesitant at first, she agrees to support Lizzie becoming a mom — as long as she doesn’t have to be called “grandma.” Lizzie and Denny later reveal the sex of their baby: a girl.

Cameron’s Ex Is Back

Cameron’s (Mark Ghanime) ex-fiancée, Michelle, shows up in Virgin River to apologize for their split — and reveal she’s six months sober. While she wants to reconcile their romance and build a life together, Cameron tells her that his heart belongs to Muriel (Teryl Rothery).

Jack’s Family Drama

Jack and Mel’s families are meant to come together to enjoy Christmas together, but Jack’s dad refuses to comply as he claims he can’t watch Jack’s mom “move on” with her new boyfriend, Javier, whom she has plans to move in with after the holidays.

After Jack and Brie make a plea for a happy holiday, they all agree to spend Christmas together.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Virgin River’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years Virgin River centers around the dramatic love lives of those living in a small town, but the cast has found more stable relationships in real life. The Netflix drama, which debuted in 2019, centers around Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a widow who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in […]

Preacher Hits a Relationship Milestone

Preacher (Colin Lawrence) accidentally tells Kaia (Kandyse McClure) that he loves her after taking an ice-cold dip in the lake. While she doesn’t say the words back to him, she does take a job as Virgin River’s new fire chief, which will keep her in town for good.

Things may not be blissful for long, however, as Mike calls Preacher to let him know that the truth about Wes’ (Steve Bacic) body is about to come to light.