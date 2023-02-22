Not here for romance. Jenna Ortega, Ayo Edebiri and more actors opened up about wanting more friendship than romance on their respective shows.

The Bear actress weighed in after fans noticed potential sparks between Sydney and Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) in season 1.

“They got a lot of trauma on both sides. Like if even that [was explored] — I don’t think that window is open,” Edebiri exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023. “But if it were, there would need to be like two seasons where it’s just them doing therapy individually before that would even be an option.”

Creator Christopher Storer also addressed whether the coworkers would take their relationship to the next level in the future.

“We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership,” he told Variety that same month. “It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy s—t that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them.”

Storer added: “From the beginning, it was like, ‘We should just show people being really good at their jobs and pushing each other.’ Selfishly, I hadn’t seen a show without a romantic plot and was like, ‘That could be kind of cool and interesting.’”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Meanwhile, Ortega shut down the abundance of romance surrounding Wednesday Addams in her her Netflix series.

“I told [the writers] very early on that I didn’t want her to be in the middle of a love triangle. I’ve always been against the love triangle idea,” the Scream actress told ETalk in November 2022. “As far as the boys went, I had to accept it — but honestly, I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle.”

At the time, Ortega showed her support for scenes that revolved around Wednesday’s growth.

“Someone like Wednesday seems very one tone. But there are a lot of different routes that you could take with someone like her,” she told Netflix’s Tudum. “Adding those layers of insecurity or those lived-in qualities that make a teenager a teenager is really interesting.”

The California native continued: “Especially with a character that we’ve never gotten the opportunity to know well enough, because she’s always been the one-liner, off to the side with a funny punchline. To actually have real frustration and uncertainty was really interesting to play and discover.”

Scroll down for more romantic ships that didn’t have the support of their actors: