



It’s not easy to pull off a great ending. Many shows have done it. … and even more have not.

Game of Thrones‘ final season – and its series finale – disappointed many; still, the show leads the 2019 Emmy Awards with a whopping 32 nods.

The final episode saw the death of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) taking the throne, among many other big reveals … that not many were happy about.

However, the end of the HBO series was just the latest to disappoint. The 2014 finale of How I Met Your Mother, titled “Last Forever,” was another that let down many – and still angers some. During a flash forward in the final episode, The Mother (Cristin Milioti), who fans waited nine long seasons to meet, died young of an unspecified disease. Then, a middle-aged Ted (Josh Radnor) rekindled things with Robin (Cobie Smulders).

Additionally, after the entire final season (22 episodes!) led up to Robin and Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) wedding, the pair were divorced within the end of the first act in the finale.

Of course, through the years, there have been many other finales that earned a spot on this list, including Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl and Dexter.

