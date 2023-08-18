Fans have really high expectations about how The Summer I Turned Pretty will incorporate crucial book moments in season 3 — and so does Us.

The hit Prime Video show, based on a book series of the same name by showrunner Jenny Han, focuses on a love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). After exploring her feelings for Conrad, Belly starts to reconsider whether his brother, Jeremiah, is her perfect match.

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with Belly closing the door on her past with Conrad in order to explore a future with Jeremiah. Before the August 2023 finale aired, Casalegno showed his support for a shakeup to the outcome of the central love triangle.

“I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023 about the show potentially straying from the original events in the books. “Obviously, I know where [my character Jeremiah] ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think Jenny writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it a certain direction.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for season 3 on Prime Video and it will presumably take inspiration from the We’ll Always Have Summer novel.

Keep scrolling for the six moments Us wants to see brought to life on season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty: