With a three-hour-long show, some of Beyoncé’s iconic stage moments had to be cut for the highly anticipated Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé concert movie.

Beyoncé, 42, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 25, to premiere the film, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 1. Early reviews of the film revealed that some musical moments were left on the cut to make room for behind-the-scenes footage.

Beyoncé takes the stage for anywhere between two-and-a-half to three hours every night, but the movie has a runtime of about two hours and 48 minutes. Renaissance is not just a concert movie, however. Beyoncé shares an inside look at the preparation for her 2023 tour, similar to her 2019 Netflix documentary Homecoming, which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her 2018 Coachella performance.

When premiering the Renaissance movie on Saturday, Beyoncé stepped out in a whole new look. The singer wore a custom silver Versace gown with matching gloves to match her platinum blonde hair.

Keep reading to see which Beyoncé songs made the Renaissance movie — and which were cut:

Musical Interludes

“The ballad-heavy prelude that opened Beyoncé’s Renaissance set list is trimmed,” The New York Times revealed in a review of the film. “Nearly every other song from the tour is included in the film.”

‘Renaissance’ Songs

While titles have been kept under wraps for now, Deadline hinted that “most” of the Renaissance songs were included. Fans have taken that to mean some of the album’s tracks were cut from the movie.

‘Thique’

Not every crowd on the tour was able to hear this song live, but it did make it into the movie.

‘All Up in Your Mind’

This song was also cut from a few tour stops, but Beyoncé did include it in the movie.

Guest Appearances

Despite a few cut songs, Beyoncé was able to include some special guests in the concert film. Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston appearance and Kendrick Lamar’s Los Angeles surprise were both in the movie. Diana Ross singing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé was also included.