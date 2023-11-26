Look around at the crowd on mute whenever Beyoncé steps onto the red carpet.

Beyoncé, 42, sparkled at the world premiere screening of her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé concert documentary in a custom silver Versace gown with matching gloves, per social media photos.

Beyoncé traded her signature ‘do for a new platinum-colored mane. She parted her long locks down the middle and wore her hair down.

The former Destiny’s Child member announced last month that she filmed a behind-the-scenes look at her Renaissance World Tour concerts. During the performances, Beyoncé lightened her signature brown hair for a sun-kissed hue to usher in her new era.

After the tour wrapped, Beyoncé went even lighter.

“The sun-washed color she donned during Renaissance was more for the stage,” Beyoncé’s longtime colorist, Rita Hazan, exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “The shade had to be stronger, more dramatic since she was going to be performing. This [new] look is more subtle.”

Hazan, 49, added: “She lets me do whatever I want, and for me, that’s the most fun part. With her, I like to switch it up every time I do her hair. Sometimes more, sometimes less. Sometimes I add more blonde — or it’s about the placement and it depends on what she’s got going on.”

Post-Renaissance World Tour, Hazan chose a “toned-down” color that was perfect for fall. “I lightened up a little bit less and added more depth and didn’t put as many highlights as I did for Renaissance,” the hair guru explained to Us. “I call it a ‘Chantilly’ color because it was more of a creamy [blonde] with golden tones to it.”

To celebrate Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, a number of Beyoncé’s famous friends turned up to the premiere, including Gabrielle Union, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, Tia Mowry and Tyler Perry. Saturday’s occasion also served as a special Destiny’s Child reunion.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams both stunned in black on the red carpet, where they were joined by OG members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. Rowland, 42, Williams, 44, Luckett, 42, and Roberson, 42, all previously attended concerts on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. (Rowland and Williams joined Destiny’s Child in 2001 after Luckett and Roberson left the group. The band officially broke up in 2006.)

“We really did some pretty major songs, [we were] uplifting people,” Williams exclusively recalled to Us in May 2021 of her time in the girl group before teasing a future musical reunion. “Those moments just come organically and when it makes sense, you know, it makes sense.”