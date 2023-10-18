After rocking “sun-washed” tresses throughout her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé is giving her strands a much needed break.

The 42-year-old singer debuted a much warmer mane when she made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on October 11 — a little over a week after Beyoncé’s last show in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The sun-washed color she donned during Renaissance was more for the stage,” Beyoncé’s longtime colorist, Rita Hazan, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 18. “The shade had to be stronger, more dramatic since she was going to be performing. This [new] look is more subtle.”

Hazan explained that she wanted to give Beyoncé a post-Renaissance refresh that is “toned-down” and “perfect for fall” as the hitmaker pursues other projects that don’t require her to be on stage.

When it comes to working her magic on Queen Bey, Hazan told Us that the Grammy winner gives her “creative freedom.”

“She lets me do whatever I want, and for me, that’s the most fun part. With her, I like to switch it up every time I do her hair. Sometimes more, sometimes less. Sometimes I add more blonde — or it’s about the placement and it depends on what she’s got going on,” Hazan shared.

She continued, “This time around, I lightened up a little bit less and added more depth and didn’t put as many highlights as I did for Renaissance. I call it a ‘Chantilly’ color because it was more of a creamy [blonde] with golden tones to it.”

As for the process, Hazan used her namesake haircare line’s Ultimate True Color Shine Gloss in Sun-Kissed mixed with her brand’s Breaking Brass Gloss to “give her that neutral but still yellow glow that works very nice with her skin tone.”

After finalizing the hue, Hazan went in with her Weekly Remedy Treatment and left her hair in conditioner to “nurture” her roots.

Hazan went on to stress the most important aspect of the process: safe maintenance.

Related: Beyonce’s Renaissance’ World Tour: Every Jaw-Dropping and Head-Turning Outfit The Renaissance is here! Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated world tour on Wednesday, May 10, delivering drama with her vocals and her wardrobe. The 41-year-old hitmaker blessed fans at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with a 37-song set list that opened with her beloved 2003 track, “Dangerously in Love.” As she belted out the melody, which comes […]

“I’ve been working with Beyoncé for almost 10 years, and treatment is crucial, especially when you are blonde and use heat tools. You have to be really careful, and it’s my job to make sure that I don’t push it over the edge. I pay attention to the quality of her hair, and after the tour, she needed a little bit of a break. So, adding some contrast with [warmer] color allows her hair to heal and relax,” Hazan told Us.

For those wanting to go Beyoncé blonde, Hazan warns to “take it slow” and “be patient.”

“My biggest tip is to do your research. Find out who is capable of doing what you want. Make sure they know how to work with your hair texture and keep it healthy. If you damage your hair by going blonde too fast — you can’t recover from that,” Hazan said.

“Do it in phases. In the beginning, with Beyoncé, it took us like three or four times to get it perfect.”

Hazan also gushed about Beyoncé’s own upcoming haircare line.

“We speak about it all the time. She’s asked me a lot of questions, so I’m sure it’s going to be phenomenal,” Hazan told Us. “She’s got the knowledge already from her mom [Tina Knowles], who was previously a hairstylist.”

Related: Beyonce’s Formidable Fashion Evolution: From Destiny’s Child to Today Beyoncé has always been in “formation” — especially when it comes to fashion. The hitmaker never misses the chance to make a style statement — on and off the red carpet. Some of her standout looks were from the Met Gala, specifically the 2015 soirée, which boasted a “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme. Beyoncé’s […]

Beyonce teased the new venture in May, posting a photo that showed her sitting at a beauty vanity, holding a curling wand in her hand. Elsewhere in the snap, an array of unlabeled products could be seen on a counter. The jars, which appeared to be spray bottles, were filled with a golden liquid.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé began. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

She added: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”