The queen has spoken! Beyoncé may be launching a haircare line.

The 41-year-old hitmaker teased the new venture via Instagram on Tuesday, May 16, filling Us with excitement. The singer posted a carousel that included a photo of her sitting at a beauty vanity, holding a curling wand in her hand. Elsewhere in the snap, an array of unlabeled products could be seen on a counter. The jars, which appear to be spray bottles, were filled with a golden liquid.

In the second slide, a young Beyoncé is photographed getting her tresses styled with curling rods. In the final post of the slideshow, the Texas native opened up about the mysterious project.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé began. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

The “Single Ladies” artist continued: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

The post, of course, prompted members of the beyhive to comment their thrilled reactions. “I am ready to spend my moneyyyy,” one fan wrote in the comments section. A second joked, “She about to take all our coins again” as a third asked, “ARE WE GETTING A WIG LINE?!”

Beyoncé’s big announcement comes after she kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday, May 10. The Grammy winner blessed fans at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with a 37-song set list that opened with her beloved 2003 track, “Dangerously in Love.” As she belted out the melody, which comes from her 2003 debut studio album by the same name, she glistened in a metallic catsuit made custom by Alexander McQueen. The dazzling one-piece featured metallic embellishments throughout and was equipped with a protruding detail at the hip.

Elsewhere during the concert, Beyoncé owned the stage in creations by Balmain, David Koma, Coperni and more. For the big night, the “Deja Vu” artist was styled by Shiona Turini.

Beyoncé announced her world tour via Instagram in February. The event — which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation — will remain in Europe until July 8. The North American leg of the tour includes stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and of course, her native Houston. The tour will wrap in New Orleans on September 27.