The reunion was destiny. Beyoncé was supported by almost every member of Destiny’s Child stopped by her hometown of Houston, Texas during her Renaissance World Tour on Saturday, September 24.

According to fan photographs, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett all made an appearance at the NRG Stadium.

The only member who seemingly did not attend was Farrah Franklin. She joined after Roberson and Luckett left the group in early 2000. But Franklin later followed suit and exited the group after five months.

Roberson and Luckett were allegedly ostracized from the group over disagreements with Beyoncé’s father and group manager, Matthew Knowles, MTV reported in 2005. After Franklin replaced them, and later left herself, the group continued as a trio with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams.

Despite the final trio disbanding in 2005, they have maintained a close friendship.

“I would just say respect and keeping our friendship kind of between us,” Williams told Us Weekly in 2021 about the key to their long-lasting bond. “We don’t share.”

Rowland and Williams even performed alongside Beyoncé at her 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show in their first live show since 2007 and sang hits like “Bootylicious” and “Independent Woman.” They did the same for her Coachella set in 2018.

Beyoncé also reconnected with her former bandmates Luckett and Roberson in 2018 to “bury the hatchet with them.”

“She doesn’t want any bad blood from her past,” an insider told Us at the time.

The Grammy winner kicked off her current tour in Stockholm, Sweden in May. She is set to finish the North American leg of the tour — which included stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco — on September 27 in New Orleans.

Prior to her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, also titled Renaissance, was released in July 2022. The first single, “Break My Soul,” became her 20th top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100. She became one of the only solo artists in Hot 100 history to achieve at least twenty top 10 songs — an accomplishment also shared by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.

The concert, which opens with “Dangerously in Love,” also features tracks like “I’m That Girl” and “Alien Superstar” from the 2022 album. She also belts out older hits like “Formation” and “Diva.”

The tour has been a star-studded spectacle, with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Selena Gomez attending the event. It was even where Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted on their first public outing earlier this month.