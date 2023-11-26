Your account
Stylish

Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey and More Stars Slay at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Premiere

By
Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey and More Stars Positively Slayed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Premiere
21
Gabrielle Union and Halle Bailey.Getty Images (2)

Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey and more stars absolutely slayed on the silver carpet for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The debut screening of Beyoncé’s concert documentary was held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Saturday, November 25, in Beverly Hills, where celebrities brought the glamour in black, white and silver looks. According to Queer Eye’s Tan France, the official dress code was “opulence.”

Union, 51, stepped out in a Cong Tri ready-to-wear black halter gown, which featured a fuzzy skirt with silver embellishments. Union completed her look with a delicate silver choker and a matching tennis bracelet.

Halle — who along with sister Chloe Bailey counts Beyoncé, 42, as a mentor — also rocked black on the red carpet. She stunned in a furry coat and matching black sparkly boots. Halle, 23, finished her ‘fit with diamond accessories and posed with boyfriend DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) on the carpet.

Of course, Beyoncé’s big night wasn’t complete without an appearance by Queen Bey herself. The record-breaking Grammy winner stunned in a custom, strapless silver Versace gown that complemented her newly lightened platinum blonde locks.

Keep scrolling to see the stars’ best looks at the Renaissance movie premiere:

In this article

