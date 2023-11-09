Beyoncé dropped a new trailer for her upcoming Renaissance concert film on Thursday, November 9.

As viewers see an image of Queen Bey, 42, in golden shadow, she opens the clip by saying, “I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time. Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being, assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC.”

A choir sings, “Welcome to the renaissance.” The 29-time Grammy winner then struts down the catwalk in a black leather catsuit and adds, “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough to balance motherhood and being on the stage … it just reminds me of who I really am.”

The trailer is filled with highlights from the tour, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of Beyoncé with her husband, Jay-Z, and their family. The clip ends with the “Break My Soul” singer riding her glittering robotic horse — dubbed “Reneigh” by fans — as she comments, “It’s a new birth. I hope you feel liberated, but the Renaissance is not over.”

The Renaissance tour stopped in 39 cities in 12 countries and played to 2.7 million fans while grossing $580 million. The film, directed by Beyoncé, will hit theaters around the world on Friday, December 1, after its Los Angeles premiere on November 25.

It will air on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with multiple showtimes on each day. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the AMC website.

While announcing the film on October 2, Beyoncé said in an Instagram clip, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. You’re unique. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

Numerous stars raved about the tour after attending over the summer. “Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show,” Madonna gushed via her Instagram Story on August 1, sharing snaps from the MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey with children Mercy, Stella and Estere. “My daughters were enthralled! We love you!”

“Dear B! Thanks for the shoutout,” Shakira wrote via her Instagram Story on August 18. “You shined tonight!”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, commented: “Damn! What a woman and what a night. Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality.”

Mindy Kaling, for her part, wrote in August: “There are two Virgos I love: my son Spencer and Beyoncé Knowles. The Renaissance Tour is just outrageous. Thanks Vegas! We love you!”

The September 1 and 2 concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, were the most star-studded, with attendees including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Beyoncé expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received on the tour at the second California show.

“I’m grateful to have this perspective and this view of all of you,” Beyoncé said. “I’ve been able to do what I do for over 26 years — going on 27 years. It’s because of you. It’s because of your loyalty. It’s because of your prayers. I just want to say, Thank you.”