Blue Ivy Carter is following in her mom’s footsteps — and turning into a Beyoncé-level dancer.

With parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z, the 11-year-old was bound to make her way into the spotlight eventually, but the Renaissance World Tour has put her on the map. Blue Ivy has been accompanying her mom onstage as a backup dancer on the worldwide run to the point where videos of her dancing on stage frequently go viral.

Fans have commented on the sweet mother-daughter dynamic between Blue Ivy and Beyoncé — the duo’s mid-song fist bump has become an audience favorite — as well as Blue Ivy’s obvious talent, which has only grown exponentially since her first Renaissance show. (In addition to Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay Z are also parents of 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.)

On Tuesday September 26, TikTok user @queenbeyswife uploaded a widely-viewed comparison video of Blue Ivy’s dancing skills from the start of the tour to 3 months in. In the first clip, taken in Paris in June 2023, Blue danced somewhat timidly alongside her mom during the song “My Power.” The video then cuts to the same portion of the performance at Beyoncé’s two-night run in her native Houston the weekend of September 23 and 24. In the clip, Blue Ivy is a noticeably stronger dancer, one who exudes confidence.

“The Bey and the beehive gave Blue the confidence she needed, she knows she is loved and was waiting to show out. She did so great the entire time,” one user commented. “Us watching the first performance: awwww how cute! watching the recent performance: YASSSSS BLUE! So nice of you to let Beyoncé be your opening act,” another fan wrote.

In another video shared by @queenbeyswife, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy pose, breathless, on stage in Houston after the song has finished. Beyoncé stood behind her eldest daughter and smiled proudly at her as the audience cheered her name. Blue Ivy, for her part, looked around in disbelief before putting her hands over her heart in gratitude while flashing peace signs.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour kicked off in May in Stockholm, Sweden and will end in Kansas City, Missouri on October 1. The dazzling stadium tour has drawn a slew of celebrity attendees including Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Lenny Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Megan Thee Stallion, who had previously attended the May 26 Renaissance show in Paris and was seen leaving the afterparty, joined Beyoncé onstage during her recent Houston appearance to perform “Savage (Remix)”, a song they collaborated on in 2020.