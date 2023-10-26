Beyonce Officially Introduces New Fragrance Ce Noir 

Say hello to Cé Noir.

Beyoncé unveiled the name of her new fragrance via Instagram on Wednesday, October 25. “I’m super excited this is my Cé Noir unboxing, and it’s finally here after years of work,” the 42-year-old hitmaker said in the black-and-white video that showed her holding a metallic box.

The “No Angel” artist then opened the case, which revealed a statuesque bottle inside a cartridge. “I wanted something monolithic, and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy,” Beyoncé continued, before removing the scent from the outer capsule. “Right here, you can see inside the soul of the perfume,” she explained, referencing the bottle’s transparent design.

Beyoncé then spritzed the fragrance on her décolletage, sharing that she “sprayed [Cé Noir] during the show a few times.” She added, “And that is Cé Noir. Say no more!”

Beyoncé teased the product in July via her website, revealing that Cé Noir features top notes of clementine and golden honey mixed with rose absolute and jasmine samba. The base of the fragrance includes Namibian myrrh and golden amber. The scent, which is still “coming soon,” will retail for $160.

Beyoncé’s return to perfume comes after she released her first-ever fragrance, Heat, in 2010. The spray, which is packaged in a sexy red bottle, features a musky amber smell mixed with almond macaroon, blush peach and honeysuckle nectar. The perfume currently retails for $88 on Amazon.

In addition to Cé Noir, Beyoncé is gearing up to release a haircare line. In May, just days after kicking off her Renaissance World Tour, posted a carousel that included a photo of her sitting at a beauty vanity, holding a curling wand in her hand. Elsewhere in the snap, an array of unlabeled products could be seen on a counter. The jars, which appear to be spray bottles, were filled with a golden liquid.

In the second slide, a young Beyoncé is photographed getting her tresses styled with curling rods. In the final post of the slideshow, Beyoncé opened up about the collection.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé began. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

She added: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Beyoncé’s colorist Rita Hazan — who recently gave the Grammy winner a post-Renaissance makeover after the tour ended on October 1 — dished to Us Weekly about the beauty line.

“We speak about it all the time. She’s asked me a lot of questions, so I’m sure it’s going to be phenomenal,” Hazan told Us. “She’s got the knowledge already from her mom [Tina Knowles], who was previously a hairstylist.”