Beyoncé is launching a new fragrance for the first time in years.

The 41-year-old singer announced her latest business venture via her website earlier this month. The scent, which remains nameless at this time, was crafted by Beyoncé in France and features top notes of clementine and golden honey mixed with rose absolute and jasmine samba. The base of the fragrance includes Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

The product will be “encased in art,” Beyoncé shared, and will retail for $160 for a 1.7-ounce bottle. Eager fans can pre-order the scent and can expect it to ship by November. Shoppers will receive a “special gift” with the purchase.

Beyoncé’s return to perfume comes after she released her first-ever fragrance, Heat, in 2010. The spray, which is packaged in a sexy red bottle, features a musky amber smell mixed with almond macaroon, blush peach and honeysuckle nectar. The perfume currently retails for $88 on Amazon.

It appears Beyoncé has been busy building a beauty empire. In May, she teased a haircare line just days after kicking off her Renaissance World Tour. The singer posted a carousel that included a photo of her sitting at a beauty vanity, holding a curling wand in her hand. Elsewhere in the snap, an array of unlabeled products could be seen on a counter. The jars, which appear to be spray bottles, were filled with a golden liquid.

In the second slide, a young Beyoncé is photographed getting her tresses styled with curling rods. In the final post of the slideshow, Beyoncé opened up about the collection.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé began. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

She continued: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

The post, of course, prompted members of the Beyhive to comment their thrilled reactions. “I am ready to spend my moneyyyy,” one fan wrote in the comments section. A second joked, “She about to take all our coins again” as a third asked, “ARE WE GETTING A WIG LINE?!”