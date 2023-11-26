Lizzo has returned to the red carpet following her misconduct scandal.

Lizzo, 35, stepped out on Saturday, November 25, to support Beyoncé at the Los Angeles premiere of her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé concert documentary. The “Truth Hurts” musician made a statement in a two-piece Harry Halim ensemble.

Lizzo looked angelic in a white crop top and ruffled skirt, complete with an oversized and off-the-shoulder jacket. She completed her ensemble with lace-up stilettos and diamond jewels.

“*Silver emoji*,” Lizzo wrote via Instagram later on Saturday, sharing a pic of her glam look.

Lizzo and a number of A-Listers — including Gabrielle Union, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Tia Mowry and Halle Bailey — stepped out at the premiere in celebration of Renaissance. Beyoncé, 42, announced earlier this year that she filmed a behind-the-scenes documentary about life on the road of her Renaissance World Tour.

Lizzo’s Saturday appearance marked the first time that she’s posed on the red carpet since she was accused of harassment and discrimination.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers named the Grammy winner in a lawsuit, claiming she fostered a hostile work environment and promoted religious harassment, disability discrimination and sexual harassment.

Lizzo vehemently denied the accusations. “These last few days have gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on August 3, calling the allegations “false,” “unbelievable” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.”

Lizzo continued at the time: “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

One month later, Lizzo’s former wardrobe stylist Asha Daniels filed a separate harassment lawsuit against the singer.

“We are going to go through the litigation process because Lizzo has not accepted any responsibility. She’s denied all these allegations,” Neama Rahmani, an attorney whose West Coast Trial Lawyers firm is representing Daniels, exclusively told Us in September. “Her lawyers have come out and attacked our clients, calling them liars. This isn’t a situation where a celebrity makes a mistake [and] they come out and they apologize and they try to make things right. This is a celebrity [who] has denied any of this despite all these victims who have come forward and who will continue to come forward.”

Lizzo has not publicly addressed Daniels’ complaints.