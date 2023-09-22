Lizzo received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award amid her ongoing legal battle with several of her former dancers.

Lizzo, 35, was presented with the distinction at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala on Thursday, September 21, and spoke about doing the right thing during her acceptance speech.

“It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are. I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching,” said the singer, who wore a black strapless gown with matching elbow-length gloves for the occasion.

Lizzo added that she plans “to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people” and to “represent and create safe spaces for Black fat women because that’s what the f—k I do.”

Related: Lizzo's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Plagiarism, Lawsuits and More Lizzo has made headlines over the years, both for her empowering music and controversial moments. In 2017 and 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarism by British singer Mina Lioness and producer Justin Raisen over her 2017 single “Truth Hurts.” The drama surrounded one of the song’s opening lines — “I just took a DNA […]

The “Truth Hurts” musician’s current “Big Grrrrls” and “Big Boys” dancers presented her with the award and showed their support for Lizzo at the event, chanting, “We love her. We are and we will forever be L-I-Z-Z-O B-I-G G-R-R-L-S, we the best!”

Lizzo’s honor comes one month after three of her former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a lawsuit against her, citing a hostile work environment, religious harassment, disability discrimination, sexual harassment and more. The suit also names Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

Lizzo denied the allegations days after the suit made headlines. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she claimed in a lengthy Instagram statement, adding that she is “not the villain” she has been “portrayed” as.

Related: Every Time Lizzo Used Her Platform to Preach Body Positivity The truth doesn’t always have to hurt. Lizzo has dedicated herself to helping women accept and love their bodies in the same way that she does. From her efforts, she has delivered countless anthems and motivational quotes to keep her fans on the track toward better body positivity. “It definitely comes with time,” the Grammy […]

An additional lawsuit was filed against Lizzo on Thursday by her former wardrobe stylist Asha Daniels. Neama Rahmani, who is representing Daniels as well as the three dancers suing Lizzo, exclusively told Us that Daniels “does corroborate what a lot of the other victims [have] said.”

According to Rahmani, Daniels was allegedly told “not to directly talk to” Lizzo, especially when her boyfriend, Myke Wright, is around, because she is “very jealous of other women.” (Lizzo and Wright, 36, sparked split speculation last month but have not confirmed whether they parted ways.)

Rahmani also said he doesn’t think Daniels will be the last accuser to come forward.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Lizzo and BF Myke Wright’s Relationship Timeline It’s about damn time! Lizzo and Myke Wright may keep certain details about their relationship private — but the singer has offered sweet glimpses at their connection. “Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾 #FYC,” Lizzo captioned a compilation of photos via Instagram from her red carpet debut with Wright in June […]

“We’ve interviewed approximately 2 dozen and I expect there to be more plaintiffs in the future, as well,” he told Us. “We are going to go through the litigation process because Lizzo has not accepted any responsibility. She’s denied all these allegations. … This isn’t a situation where a celebrity makes a mistake [and] they come out and they apologize and they try to make things right. This is a celebrity [who] has denied any of this despite all these victims who have come forward and who will continue to come forward.”

Lizzo has not publicly addressed Daniels’ new claims.