Has she found her soulmate? Lizzo revealed that she’s been in a relationship for a while — and fans think her mystery man is comedian Myke Wright.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all. [Fame is] not even a factor,” the “Good As Hell” singer said during an April 18 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, confirming her relationship status to host Andy Cohen without identifying her boyfriend. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson). was first linked to her beau in March 2021, when the pair were photographed cuddling and kissing on the balcony of a Malibu mansion. Though she declared that she was “single” via Instagram not long after she was spotted packing on the PDA, the duo were photographed grabbing dinner in Los Angeles in August 2021 and again two months later.

In February, the “Truth Hurts” singer was spotted on another date night, although her suitor attempted to hide his face by wearing a heart-shaped ski mask. One month later, Lizzo gave fans a sneak peek of her romance, sharing a clip of her laughing and kissing a man who was sitting mostly out of frame. “Happyyyyyyyyyyyy,” she wrote via Instagram.

When the “About Damn Time” performer made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, she was supported by a special guest. “You get the scoop, don’t you?” she asked the Bravo executive on his radio show, confirming her boyfriend was backstage at the taping.

During her SNL monologue, the Watch Out For the Big Grrls star joked about the wild rumors fans have spread about her love life. “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones,” she joked about the speculation that she’s “dating every little white boy in Hollywood.”

Lizzo continued: “I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans‘ baby. … It could [have started with] the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ Y’all, it’s called manifesting.”

The “Juice” singer has long been open about love and dating, telling The Sunday Times in March 2020 that experiencing heartbreak changed her perspective on what she wanted out of life. “It’s different now,” she said at the time. “Like, my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, because my albums are my babies.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Lizzo’s rumored boyfriend: