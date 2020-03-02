The road to recovery. Lizzo’s past heartbreak has inspired her to reconsider her future family plans.

“It’s different now,” the singer, 31, told The Sunday Times on Sunday, March 1. “Like, my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, because my albums are my babies.”

Prior to her breakup, the Grammy winner was convinced she’d have “no children” and “only two friends.” The Michigan native explained to the outlet: “As f–ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience. I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. The pain is human experience.”

The “Juice” singer “never expected” to be famous and spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019 about how her life has changed since releasing the hit song eight months earlier.

“Everything has been producing fruit and I’m just so honored,” Lizzo said at the time. “I’m really living in the moment and celebrating one toast at a time. … I don’t think anyone should ever expect fame. I don’t think that’s something people should live their lives trying to get, because it doesn’t really happen to too many people, and the fact that it’s happening right now is still kind of surreal to me.”

The classically trained flautist went on to tell Us that she “started to embrace [her] sexiness” when she was around 22. “I realized the vulnerability that I show when I’m naked is my greatest strength,” Lizzo revealed. “I was like, ‘You know what, bitch? I want to be a sex symbol!’ … It definitely comes with time. I wasn’t really given the opportunities or the privileges to feel like a sex symbol when I was growing up. I was a fat black girl in Houston and I didn’t see myself in magazines.”

While the Hustlers star has “the best comebacks for trolls” who criticize her, she doesn’t always choose to “put them in their place,” explaining to Us, “If I do it, I’m feeding the troll and giving it attention. Back in the day, I used to give trolls all the time, but now that I’ve got 4 million followers, man, [I’m not] gonna give somebody a check and 15 minutes of fame! I love being petty though!”