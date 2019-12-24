



Lizzo is always unapologetically herself — and she won’t stop just because of a few haters.

The “Good as Hell” singer, 31, delivered an empowering clap back after a troll picked apart her showstopping performance on Saturday Night Live‘s Christmas episode. One Twitter user even went so far as to claim Lizzo was only popular because of America’s “obesity epidemic in America” — and the eight-time Grammy nominee shut him down in 240 characters or less.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo tweeted on Monday, December 23. “The only person who needs to do better is you.”

As she’s gotten more and more popular, Lizzo has become an outspoken advocate for body positivity. Earlier this month, the “Truth Hurts” singer faced some backlash for wearing a controversial dress that revealed nearly her entire backside during a Los Angeles Lakers game. While some were unhappy with her choice to twerk courtside, Lizzo remained unfazed.

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” the newly-minted TIME Entertainer of the Year said in an Instagram Live video on December 10. “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism … I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous.”

Despite widespread criticism on social media and negative attention on her body, Lizzo has made an effort to be a beacon of positivity and let her songs speak for themselves. However, the “Jerome” singer isn’t superhuman. In July, Lizzo was “emotionally honest” about facing bouts of depression as her popularity skyrocketed. She quickly rallied from the “wave of sadness” and reminded fans via Instagram that being vulnerable about their mental health can save their lives.

Although she’s admitted to not always feeling like “100% that bitch,” the Best New Artist nominee won’t turn down an opportunity to show a troll who’s boss.

“Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered 😏,” Lizzo tweeted on Monday.