Harrychella continues! Harry Styles once again brought the surprises to Coachella 2022, performing with yet another special guest: Lizzo.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, invited the “Truth Hurts” songstress to join his set on Friday, April 22, at the music and arts festival in Indio, California.

“Good evening, Coachella! I hope you’ve had a nice time so far this wonderful Friday. My name is Harry and it’s an absolute pleasure,” Styles introduced his performance. “Please feel free to be whoever it is you want to be on this field tonight, and I challenge you to have as much fun as I’m going to have. … Are you having a good time so far? Let me tell you — I am in a fantastic mood.”

After he performed several of his most popular hits, Lizzo, 33, surprisingly hit the stage as they belted out a cover of Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive.” The Michigan native (real name Melissa Jefferson) and Styles donned matching faux fur coats in orange and pink hues, respectively.

“Coachella, each and every single one of you thank you so so much. This festival hasn’t been on for a couple of years and it’s an absolute privilege to be here playing in front of you,” the My Policeman star told attendees on Friday. “This is a massive moment for me to be here and I thank you so much. This is very special. Life is all about moments and this is one I won’t forget. Thank you for making it so special. Go out there be nice to each other be kind to each other be kind to yourself, love yourself.”

Styles, who wore hot pink pants with his initials emblazoned on the back and a matching vest, then crooned “What Makes You Beautiful” alongside the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star. (The One Direction breakout hit has been a staple at his live shows.)

“Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me 🥺,” Lizzo wrote via Instagram early on Saturday, April 23, alongside a stage selfie.

Styles and the flutist — who teased her Coachella attendance earlier this week via social media — have previously teamed up, duetting “Juice” during a pre-Super Bowl concert in January 2020. The twosome even covered one another’s tracks during individual BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge sets.

“Honestly, that’s so funny you say that,” the Yitty founder teased the possibility of an original duet between the two during an August 2021 interview on the U.K’s Capital FM radio show. “I feel like it would be a love duet. You know, we both have so much love for each other and we love to sing about love. But we’re also very happy-go-lucky if you think about ‘Juice’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ you know what I mean? We could do that too.”

Styles previously wowed fans during his first night headlining Coachella on April 15, debuting new tracks expected to appear on his upcoming album, Harry’s House, and bringing out Shania Twain for two iconic duets.

“Now, I have to tell you, in the car with my mother [Anne Twist] as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” the former One Direction member told the audience while introducing the 56-year-old country star. “She also taught me men are trash! But the memories you gave me with my mother, I’ll be forever grateful.”

For her part, Twain could barely contain her excitement over being on stage with the British singer.

“I am so honored and thrilled to be here. I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say?” the Canadian songstress told Styles. “No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

The duo broke out into a heartfelt rendition of her hit song “You’re Still The One” and also put a fun spin on “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

The Dunkirk actor — who has been dating his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, since January 2021 — also performed some of his own songs, including “Adore You,” “Treat People With Kindness” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” He then went on to debut two new tracks: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

Harry’s House, the pop star’s third studio record, drops on May 20. The Grammy winner recently opened up about enjoying the freedom of putting out music on his own terms.

“I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it’s the first time I feel like I’m kind of making music and putting music out from a real place of kind of personal freedom,” the “Golden” performer revealed during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mashup” earlier this month. “That is a really liberating place to be kind of creating from and now putting [my ‘As It Was’ single] out. So, the process for me has been, has been easily the most joyous of anything that I’ve kind of experienced so far while making music.”

