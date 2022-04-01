Too cute! Harry Styles’ “As It Was” music video kicks off with a baby voice — and the former One Direction member revealed the identity of the little one amid speculation.

“It’s the voice of my goddaughter,” the singer, 28, told Capital Breakfast radio show cohosts on Friday, April 1. “She used to try and call me before bedtime every night and one time it didn’t ring or something, so they sent me that.”

In the song’s opening, the England native’s goddaughter says, “Come on, Harry. We want to say goodnight to you.”

The X Factor alum “dug out” the message when he was in the studio, he explained, adding, “I … put it in front of the song for some reason and I kind of just fell in love with it so it stuck.”

Styles subsequently joked that his loved one “was asking for a big fee [and] it’s all gone downhill.”

The Grammy winner’s comments came amid rumors that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James, 7, was featured on the track, as she is in Taylor Swift’s 2017 song “Gorgeous.” (The Pennsylvania native, 32, also included the siblings’ names in her August 2020 release “Betty.”)

The actor, 45, who is also the father of Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, gushed about the experience in August 2021, telling Jess Cagle, “We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.'”

The Deadpool star joked that he and the Gossip Girl alum, 34, “surprised” the little ones with the news, saying, “They didn’t know. They had no idea. We don’t tell them anything, we find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”

In addition to James, some speculated that Styles used the voice of one of his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5.

News broke in January 2021 that the songwriter was dating the 38-year-old actress, two months after her split from the comedian, 46. (The pair met when working on the film Don’t Worry Darling.)

The couple have “started getting to know each other’s families,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, noting that Styles has met Otis and Daisy. “All the meetings have gone very well.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.