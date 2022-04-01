Harry Styles: I'm ‘Really Happy’ and ‘Comfortable’ Amid Olivia Wilde Romance

He’s happy! While Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have kept their romance relatively private, the musician can’t help but gush over his life as their relationship continues to heat up.

“I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it’s the first time I feel like I’m kind of making music and putting music out from a real place of kind of personal freedom,” the England native, 28, said during a Friday, April 1, interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” radio show, noting how that mindset has influenced his songwriting. “That is a really liberating place to be kind of creating from and now putting [my ‘As It Was’ single] out. So, the process for me has been, has been easily the most joyous of anything that I’ve kind of experienced so far while making music.”

He continued: “I feel very lucky that this is kind of the proudest I’ve been of something that I’ve made so far. And I feel, like, kind of the most comfortable I’ve been with myself and happiest with what I’m making and the best I felt about something that I’m making. … I think that can be a good thing if use it the right way.”

The former One Direction singer — who completed his “Love on Tour” concerts late last year — is set to release his third solo album, Harry’s House, next month. The first single “As It Was,” dropped on Thursday, March 31.

“So, the [songwriting] process for me has been easily the most joyous of anything that I’ve kind of experienced so far while making music,” Styles added on Friday. “And I kind of want to just continue that in putting it out. So, the reward has very much been in the process and that helps with, you know, any pressure that it might be under. It’s easier to kind of feel that a little bit less and just be really happy with what is that we made.”

The “Sweet Creature” crooner and the 38-year-old Booksmart director were first linked in January 2021 after they connected on the set of her second directorial picture, Don’t Worry Darling. The movie, set for a September release, also stars Florence Pugh.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

While the pair have kept their blossoming relationship to themselves, Wilde — who shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — has been spending more time in London with her beau and accompanying him on his tour.

“Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own,” a second insider told Us in July 2021. “Both of them respect the other’s work and never want to get in the way of each other.”

