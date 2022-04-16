Coachella headliner! Harry Styles kicked off his debut at the legendary music festival with a lengthy set — complete with new tracks and surprise guests.

“Coachella, are you ready to have some fun tonight?” Styles, 28, asked the packed crowd shortly after belting “Golden” on Friday, April 15, according to Instagram Story footage from Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton.

The England native was previously named one of the headliners for the coveted first day at the Indio, California, musical event. While fans marveled at Styles’ captivating live take on his hit songs, they were completely shocked when Shania Twain joined him on stage.

“Make some noise for Shania Twain! Now, I have to tell you in the car with my mother [Anne Twist] as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” the former One Direction member explained on Friday, per Twitter footage. “She also told me that men are trash, but the memories you gave me with my mother, I’ll be forever grateful.”

The Canadian songstress, 56, donned a sparkly dress — which matched Styles’ own jumpsuit — as they belted out her “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One” songs.

“I am so honored and thrilled to be here,” Twain said during the performance. “I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

The pair’s showstopping performance quickly took over the festival. Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, for her part, shared footage via her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Will never recover from this.”

The Pleasing founder — who set up a popup shop outside the venue — went on to perform his biggest hits to date, including “Adore You,” “Treat People With Kindness” and “What Makes You Beautiful.” According to Variety, he also debuted two new singles: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

“Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? To boyfriends everywhere, f—k you,” Styles told the crowd about the new track, asking them to “please be gentle” in their feedback.

The Dunkirk actor — who has been linked to his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, since January 2021 — did not announce when the new songs would be officially released or if they will be included on his next record. (His third album, Harry’s House, drops next month.)

“I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it’s the first time I feel like I’m kind of making music and putting music out from a real place of kind of personal freedom,” the “Carolina” performer said during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” radio show earlier this month, teasing the new album. “That is a really liberating place to be kind of creating from and now putting [my ‘As It Was’ single] out. So, the process for me has been, has been easily the most joyous of anything that I’ve kind of experienced so far while making music.”

He added at the time: “The [songwriting] process for me has been easily the most joyous of anything that I’ve kind of experienced so far while making music. And I kind of want to just continue that in putting it out. So, the reward has very much been in the process and that helps with, you know, any pressure that it might be under. It’s easier to kind of feel that a little bit less and just be really happy with what is that we made.”

Styles returns to the Coachella mainstage on Friday, April 22.

