Choreography and all! Harry Styles teamed up with Lizzo for a performance of her hit “Juice” in Miami on Thursday, January 30.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 25, surprised fans when he came on stage for the collaboration with the newly minted Grammy winner, 31, during her set at SiriusXM and Pandora’s Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

The entertainers swayed side to side and remained in sync as the audience went wild for their duet.

Styles hit the stage in a striped sweater vest over a button-down shirt and tan pants, while Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) rocked a two-piece denim-colored ensemble with silver straps.

Fans have been begging the artists to perform “Juice” together since the former One Direction member covered it in December as part of his performance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. He tweaked a few lyrics to the song at the time, most notably changing “bitch” to “Mitch” in reference to his guitar player, Mitch Rowland.

“This is so cute @harrystyles ily,” the classically trained flautist wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. She later tweeted a clip of Styles’ cover and teased a future collab, writing, “You know what this means right….?” with a smirking-face and a winking-face emoji.

You know what this means right….? 😏😉 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/gU3FIWGaTl — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

The “Kiwi” crooner has a busy year lined up. On the heels of the December 2019 release of his sophomore solo album, Fine Line, he is set to launch his Love on Tour in England in April with opening act King Princess. He will bring the tour to North America in June with guest Jenny Lewis before wrapping up in Latin America in October with opener Koffee.

Lizzo, for her part, finished the main leg of her 54-date Cuz I Love You Too Tour earlier this month, although she has one more show scheduled in June in Tennessee.

“This year has been incredible,” the “Truth Hurts” performer told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019. “Ever since ‘Juice’ dropped in January, it’s just been juicy as f–k.”