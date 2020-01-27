Grammys 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

The 2020 Grammy Awards started off on a somber note as host Alicia Keys paid tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant, who died earlier on Sunday, January 26, in a tragic helicopter crash. But music healed some of the wounds inside of the Staples Center, where the NBA legend played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite a difficult day, the biggest names in music had plenty to celebrate. Billie Eilish walked away with a leading five Grammys, while Lizzo received three wins and Lil Nas X scored two. Album of the Year went to Eilish for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The 18-year-old also won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy,” which she cowrote with her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

During the three-and-a-half-hour ceremony, artists including Lizzo, 31, the Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, 20, with Billy Ray Cyrus, Aerosmith, Eilish and Demi Lovato took the stage to deliver unforgettable performances.

There were plenty of tributes throughout the 62nd annual ceremony too. Keys, 39, sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men during her opening monologue, while Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E. honored the late Prince with a medley of “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” Toward the end of the night, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG remembered the late Nipsey Hussle with his song “Higher,” which posthumously won the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

“I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle,” Legend, 41, tweeted before the performance. “Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

