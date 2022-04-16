Having the time of their lives! Several of Bachelor Nation’s most illustrious couples partied it up at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

“Feelin like a kid this weekend 🎡✌️🌈,” Katie Thurston, who served as the lead for The Bachelorette season 17, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 16, alongside a selfie with boyfriend John Hersey.

“So pretty,” Jade Roper, who is married to her fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 2 alum Tanner Tolbert, replied via Instagram comment.

Thurston, 31, met the California native, 27, on the ABC series before sending him home during the second week. After a whirlwind engagement and subsequent breakup with Blake Moynes, the former bank marketing manager confirmed her romance with Hersey in November 2021.

“We’re good, really,” the Washington native exclusively told Us Weekly one month later, proclaiming she was the “happiest” she’s been in a long time. “It’s very easy to just enjoy and live my life — and that’s kind of what we’re doing. We’re not holding back for anybody. We’re in the honeymoon phase right now. He was my best friend before, so I think that’s what makes it, honestly, the best.”

Thurston and her bartender beau were not the only Bachelor Nation fan-favorites to hit up the Indio, California, music festival. Amanda Stanton, for her part, attended the event alongside her fiancé, Michael Fogel.

“We back,” the Now Accepting Roses author, 32, captioned a series of Instagram Story slides on Friday, April 15. In the social media uploads, the twosome — who got engaged in December 2021 — packed on the PDA and listened to main stage performances by the likes of Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

Stanton, who appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor, shared another snap with her man on her social media page which caught the attention of several other Bachelor Nation alumni.

“ICONIC,” Victoria Larson, the self-proclaimed queen of season 25, commented. “I think my fave part is the Dior bag 🌸 🌺. And anyone who says you’re too old is jealous of your outfit and your man thank you.”

Hannah Ann Sluss, for her part, added: “Stunning 😍.”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour — who got engaged during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise — also enjoyed the Day 1 shows.

“Love,” the Alabama native, 27, captioned a Story pic on Friday from the venue.

Scroll below to see which Bachelor couples attended Coachella this year: