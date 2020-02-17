The saga continues! Lizzo and Harry Styles can’t stop gassing each other up — and their fans are here for it.

The three-time Grammy winner, 31, performed a soulful rendition of “Adore You,” a hit single from the former One Direction member’s sophomore album, in BBC 1’s Live Lounge on Monday, February 17. Lizzo gave the cover her all and even threw in a shoutout to Styles, 25, during the chorus.

Lizzo and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s mutual fascination with one another began in December 2019, when Styles gave one of Lizzo’s tracks a whirl in the same studio. The X Factor UK alum added a few personal touches to Lizzo’s “Juice,” swapping out Louis Vuitton for Gucci in one line and replacing “bitch” with a reference to his guitarist Mitch Rowland in another.

“I just think she’s amazing. She’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure,” he said of the Minneapolis songstress at the time. “She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Understandably, the “Good as Hell” singer lost all of her cool when she watched Styles put his own spin on her tune. “You know what this means right … ?” she tweeted at the “Sign of the Times” crooner in December 2019, adding in a wink emoji.

Apparently, it meant that the two artists were destined to duet. During her pre-Super Bowl performance at SiriusXM and Pandora’s Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series at The Fillmore Miami Beach in January, Lizzo brought the former boyband star up on stage to join her for “Juice.” The audience went wild as Styles did his best to keep up with Lizzo’s choreography in the instantly-viral crossover moment.

Teaming up with one of the biggest male stars in music and earning three major awards at this year’s Grammys are just the cherry on top of an incredible year for the “Jerome” singer. She revealed to Us Weekly in September 2019 that she never expected her career to take off in the way that it did.

“This year has been incredible. Ever since ‘Juice’ dropped in January, it’s just been juicy as f–k,” Lizzo said at the time. “I’ve never expected fame. I don’t think that’s something people should live their lives trying to get, because it doesn’t really happen to too many people, and the fact that it’s happening right now is still kind of surreal to me.”