She’s 100 percent that winner! Lizzo picked up the first Grammy of her career at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26.

The 31-year-old won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You. Later on, she took home Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo received a total of eight Grammy nominations this year, ranking as the most-nominated artist of the 2020 show. Cuz I Love You also earned a nod for Album of the Year; “Truth Hurts” was additionally nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year; and the “Tempo” performer herself earned a nomination for Best New Artist.

Lizzo reacted to her eight Grammy nominations with a series of all-caps tweets in November. “THANK YOU,” she wrote. “THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT. … WE ARE ALL WINNERS. … I LOVE YOU. LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY.”

The “Juice” singer also expressed her excitement on Instagram at the time, posting a photo of herself crying and captioning the emotional pic with one of her lyrics: “IM CRYIN … CUZ I LOVE YOU.” In another post, she wrote “IM ON A FLIGHT TO THE STATES … IM FINNA DRINK CHAMPAGNE AND CRY HAPPY TEARS OF APPRECIATION AND LOVE.”

In 2019 alone, Lizzo won an Apple Music Award, a Rolling Stone International Music Award and two Soul Train Music Awards. She was also nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards and three Teen Choice Awards.

She reflected on her banner year in an interview with TIME in December after the magazine named her Entertainer of the Year. “I’ve been doing positive music for a long-ass time,” she told the mag. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”