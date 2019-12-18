Harry Styles Covering Lizzo's 'Juice' Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today





Mirror, mirror on the wall, who did the best Lizzo cover of all? Harry Styles proved he’s a top contender when he performed Lizzo’s hit single “Juice” from her debut album, Cuz I Love You, on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Wednesday, December 18.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 25, put his own twist on the up-tempo song by personalizing some of the lyrics. He replaced the designer Louis Vuitton in the line, “Louis down to my drawers,” with his favorite designer, “Gucci.” Styles also replaced the word “bitch” with “Mitch,” a reference to his guitarist Mitch Rowland and substituted the name “David” in the line: “David, you ain’t bein’ slick/Don’t dare try to cop a feel,” with his manager, Jeffrey Azoff.

Lizzo, 31, appeared impressed by the cover tweeting on Wednesday, “*melts*” along with a head-exploding emoji and a heart-face emoji.

Styles’ setlist included his new singles “Adore You” and “Lights Up” from his sophomore album, Fine Lines. The former One Direction member performed one more cover in the Live Lounge — his own version of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time.”

Styles praised Lizzo’s artistry in an interview later on in the segment. “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure,” he said of the “Truth Hurts” singer. “She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer opened up about how he always stays true to himself despite society’s expectations in an interview with The Guardian on December 14.

“If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though,’” he told the Guardian.“I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.”

Styles added, “A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance. I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time. I think people are asking ‘Why not?’ a lot more. Which excites me. It’s not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it’s going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring …”

The “Kiwi” crooner went on to address rumors that he’s bisexual saying that he doesn’t understand why people are interested in his sexuality. Styles, who has previously dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe, sparked speculation he is bisexual when his Fine Lines album cover included the same colors as the transgender and bisexual pride flags. He’s also waved LGBTQ pride flags at numerous shows.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back,” Styles explained. “It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you cause I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?”