Harry Styles on His Famous Exes Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and More





Keeping it real. Harry Styles opened up about his relationships with famous women over the years, both real and rumored.

Speaking with The Guardian in an interview posted on Saturday, December 14, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner opened up about why “the very famous [are] so inclined to hook up with the very famous” despite the romance having “twice the odds of ending badly.” Styles, in turn, responded: “Don’t we all do that, though? Go into things that feel relatively doomed from the start?”

The former One Direction member has been linked to high-profile women like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, to name a few. However, he admitted that he’s also carried on relationships with non-famous individuals. “I have a private life,” the 25-year-old shared. “You just don’t know about it.”

Styles’ songs are often influenced by his former flames, and his latest album, Fine Line, is no exception. He revealed that he does consider whether his lyrics will have a negative impact his exes, wondering whether things would “get annoying” for the individual when fans try to “decipher” the meaning or inspiration behind his lyrics.

Styles recently reunited with Jenner, who he was briefly linked to in 2013, when he guest-hosted The Late Late Show With James Corden on December 10. During a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” the former flames asked each other several personal questions.

The 24-year-old model, for her part, asked: “Which songs on your last album were about me?” Jenner said that she was “dying to know” the answer, but Styles chose to eat the cod sperm Jenner selected for him instead of offering up a response to her question.

Styles’ dating life has been a topic of conversation not just because of whom he’s famously associated with, but because fans have long speculated about how he defines his sexuality. In October, the British singer’s fans made assumptions about whether he came out as bisexual after the release of his lead single from Fine Line, “Lights Up.” In the song’s music video, Styles was dancing in the video surrounded by men and women. The track, which was also released on National Coming Out Day, featured lyrics like “I’m not ever going back” and “Do you know who you are?”

Rumors aside, Styles told The Guardian on Saturday that his sexual orientation is not something he’s “protecting” or “holding” back on disclosing it. “It’s not a case of: ‘I’m not telling you ‘cause I don’t want to tell you,’” he told the publication. “It’s not: ‘Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours.’”

The “Adore You” singer also noted that today’s society is living in “a very free, and freeing, time,” adding: “I think people are asking, ‘Why not?’ a lot more. Which excites me. It’s not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it’s going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring.”