Setting the record straight. Nearly one year after Lizzo hilariously shared her drunken text exchange with Chris Evans and subsequently started dating rumors, she cleared the air during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

“I read a lot online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like infinity stones,” the “Juice” songstress, 33, joked in her monologue on Saturday, April 16, referencing the concept of Avengers: Infinity War. “I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started.”

She continued: “It could be the TikTok where I said, ‘I am pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ It’s called manifesting, OK?”

Lizzo — who also served as the musical guest during Saturday’s episode of the NBC variety series — made headlines last year after she candidly shared the flirty message she sent the Avengers: Endgame actor, 40.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises [sic] this is a joke,” the Grammy winner captioned her TikTok video in April 2021, sharing a screenshot of her emoji-filled message.

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core – because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing,” the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star said at the time, revealing that her choice of emojis included a puff of wind, a sports player and a basketball.

Evans, for his part, replied to her DM, writing: “No shame in a drunk DM 💋. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

During her hosting debut on the variety series, the Michigan native starred in a series of hilarious sketches before crooning her “Special” and “About Damn Time” tracks. The latter was even introduced by her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, who also got a special shoutout in her daughter’s monologue.

“I hate cussing in front of my mom,” the flutist admitted on Saturday. “The first time my mom came to see me perform, I had to warn her mom when I’m on stage I’m gonna say some bad words at the time. She didn’t like that, but I’m rich [now], so she’s like, ‘Bitch, cuss me out!’”

After joking she was going to “set the record” for the most times that the word “bitch” was uttered on the NBC program, Lizzo got candid about stepping out of her comfort zone to play host.

“I know it’s shocking that I’m nervous because I’m the one who said, ‘I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch,’” Lizzo added. “Well, to be completely honest, I’m really like 50 percent ‘that bitch,’ 10 percent ‘boss bitch,’ and 40 percent ‘flute playing, band nerd bitch.’ But I’m thrilled to be hosting this particular episode, especially because I do love tonight’s musical guest: Me!”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

For more, watch the clip above!