Wow! Lizzo really outdid herself this time. The award-winning musician surprised her mom with a lavish early Christmas gift: a brand-new car.

Clearly someone was on the nice list this year. On Sunday, December 20, Lizzo shared a video of herself surprising mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson with an Audi. The black SUV could be seen parked with a massive red bow on the hood.

Johnson-Jefferson appeared to break down immediately after opening her eyes to see her lavish surprise. She immediately turned to give Lizzo, 32, a big hug before getting a closer look at her new ride.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” Lizzo captioned the heartwarming Instagram video, which showed her mom smiling through tears.

The “Truth Hurts” singer revealed in her caption the reason she opted to get her mom a car. She told her 9.6 million followers that after her father died, she sought solace in her own car, crying and dreaming of a day she’d be able to provide for her family. Lizzo couldn’t do it then, but she’s certainly making up for it now.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

In a 2019 tweet, Lizzo reflected on her father’s 2009 death and all that she’s been through in the decade since. When he died, she was living in her car. More than 10 years later, her album and song were No. 1 and she purchased a home for her mom — yet another lavish gift.

Lizzo previously opened up about her father’s 2009 death in an interview on CBS This Morning with Gayle King. During her sit-down with King, the singer said she almost gave up on her dreams of being a musician.

“I was depressed, I didn’t have a purpose — I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician, or anything,” Lizzo said.

Instead of quitting, the musician and flutist dropped out of college and moved to Minneapolis. There, she continued to pursue her dream of making it big in the industry. A decision she later told Rolling Stone was “one of the best” she’s made, highlighting her time working alongside Prince.